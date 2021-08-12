DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA Gets a One-Night Movie Theater Release

Spike Lee's filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia will play movie theaters for one night only on September 15, 2021.

Byrne will record a special introduction for the theatrical release, which includes never-before-seen footage of a conversation between Byrne and Lee.

The Emmy-nominated HBO Special features band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III, all of whom will reunite with Byrne on Broadway this fall. The production was recently named recipient of a Special Tony Award. The original American Utopia album, as well as the Broadway cast recording, were released on Warner Music Group's Nonesuch Records.

"David Byrne's American Utopia is an ecstatic and unifying celebration of music and community," said Iconic CMO Steven Menkin. "Iconic Events Releasing is thrilled to bring American Utopia to movie theaters for the first time so that fans across the country can gather together to experience this must-see, must-hear musical theater event on the big screen."

"American Utopia was initially released during an unprecedented moment in history, inspiring audiences to not just rejoice in music and dance but also participate as citizens in our democracy," said David Linde, CEO of Participant. "Almost a year later and fresh off of a celebratory screening to close out the Cannes Film Festival, we're so excited that audiences can come together for the first time and relive the magic of Spike, David, and the band in movie theaters."

Tickets to see American Utopia are on sale now at local theater box offices and at [americanutopiaintheaters.com].

The show will return to Broadway on September 17th, 2021. Find out more here.