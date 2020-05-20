VIDEO: Cynthia Nixon, Michael Urie And More Join Directors' Cut Edition Of THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues added an exciting new twist last night with a special edition: Directors' Cut,
Through a special collaboration with director Leigh Silverman, the 2016 recipient of The 24 Hour Plays Artistic Inspiration Award, 21 theater directors each were paired with one or two collaborators to craft unique pieces for the ninth edition of the Viral Monologues. From 6 PM until midnight, the new monologues were published, one every 15 minutes.
Written by David Lindsay-Abaire directed and performed by Cynthia Nixon. @cynthiaenixon @lindsayabaire #24viralmonologues
Written and performed by Zoe Lister-Jones, directed by Leigh Silverman. @silverleigh @zoelisterjones #24viralmonologues
Written and directed by Molly Beach Murphy, performed by Cobie Smulders. @cobiesmulders @mollybeach #24viralmonologues
Written by Talene Monahon, performed by Noah Robbins, directed by Mia Walker. @talenemonahon @noahrobbinsman @miapwalker #24viralmonologues
Written and performed by Maddie Corman, directed by Gordon Greenberg. @msmaddiecorman @gordongreenberg #24viralmonologues
Written by Elizabeth Irwin directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt performed by Brian Wiles. @briannwiles @adriennech #24viralmonologues
Written by Ryan Spahn, directed by Michael Urie, performed by Hal Robinson and Connor Delves. @michaelurielikesit @ryanspahn @connordelves #24viralmonologues
Written and performed by Kate Hamill, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. @katastic29 @gtupchurch #24viralmonologues
Written by Cat Miller, directed by Sean Daniels, performed by Veronika Duerr. @seanddaniels @catseamiller #24viralmonologues
Written and performed by Danny Hoch, directed by Zi Alikhan. @zi.alikhan #24viralmonologues
Written by Ted Malawer, directed by Jake Beckhard performed by Serena Berman, Nathaniel Jackson and Max Ash. @tedmalawer1 @jakebecknation @flyingtoast @jatenackson @mynameisntdave
Written by Lily Houghton, directed by Danya Taymor, performed by Gabriel Ebert. @lilyhoughton @danyataymor #24viralmonologues
Written and performed by Ari Graynor, directed by Patricia McGregor. @arigraynor @patriciamcgregor #24viralmonologues
Written by Lovell Holder, directed by Kristin Hanggi, performed by Natalie Roy and Kristin Hanggi. @lovell.holder @hanggilove @missnatalieroy #24viralmonologues
Written and performed by Todd Almond, directed by Raja Feather Kelly. @rajafeatherkelly #24viralmonologues
Written and directed by Timothy Douglas, performed by Lauren Speed-Hamilton. @timdirects @need4lspeed #24viralmonologues
Written and performed by Eisa Davis, directed by Colette Robert. @coletterobert @eisadavis #24viralmonologues
Written and performed by Heidi Armbruster, directed by Matt Dickson. @heidiarmbruster @mattdicksondirector #24viralmonologues
Written by Christopher Oscar Peña, directed by Sammi Cannold performed by Mauricio Martinez. #24viralmonologues @polaroidstories @sammi.cannold @martinezmau
written and performed by Lemon Andersen, directed by Taylor Reynolds. #24viralmonologues @lemon.andersen @treynold
written by Kristoffer Diaz, directed by Carolyn Cantor, performed by Vivian Korins, Danielle Skraastad and Linda Cantor. #24viralmonologues @carolyncantor
Cynthia Nixon kicked things off, directing herself in David Lindsay-Abaire's "What's in the Box, Paul."
Leigh Silverman directed "A Poem," written and performed by Zoe Lister-Jones.
Molly Beach Murphy wrote and directed "Out for Delivery," performed by Cobie Smulders.
Mia Walker directed "Great Banter," written by Talene Monahon and performed by Noah Robbins.
Gordon Greenberg directed Maddie Corman in a piece she wrote, entitled "Jess in the Closet."
Adrienne Campbell-Holt directed Brian Wiles in "a baby is like a bathrobe," written by Elizabeth Irwin.
Michael Urie directed Ryan Spahn's "See Ya," featuring Hal Robinson and Connor Delves.
Gaye Taylor Upchurch directed "Peanut Butter," written and performed by Kate Hamill.
Sean Daniels directed Veronika Duerr in "Go Tigers!" Cat Miller wrote this piece.
Zi Alikhan directed "What's Up Bro," written and performed by Danny Hoch.
Jake Beckhard directed Serena Berman, Nathaniel Jackson and Max Ash in "Fully Furnished," written by Ted Malawer.
Danya Taymor directed "metamorphosis," written by Lily Houghton and performed by Gabriel Ebert.
Patricia McGregor directed Ari Graynor in "Open Call: Living Museum." Graynor also wrote the piece.
Kristen Hanggi directed "Otherwise Engaged" and starred alongside Natalie Roy. "Otherwise Engaged" was written by Lovell Holder.
Raja Feather Kelly directed Todd Almond in "What's Already There," written by Almond.
Timothy Douglas wrote and directed "Birth/Day," featuring Lauren Speed-Hamilton.
Colette Robert directed "Persimmons," written and performed by Eisa Davis.
Matt Dickson directed Heidi Armbruster in "John," a piece she also wrote.
Sammi Cannold directed Mauricio Martinez in "you can't sit with us," written by Christopher Oscar Peña.
Taylor Reynolds directed Lemon Andersen in "Rescue Me;" Andersen also wrote the piece.
Carolyn Cantor directed Vivian Korins, Danielle Skraastad and Linda Cantor in "Linda Deserves So Much More Than This," written by Kristoffer Diaz.
Directors being spotlighted this week included Zi Alikhan, Jake Beckhard, Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Sammi Cannold, Carolyn Cantor, Matt Dickson, Sean Daniels, Timothy Douglas, Gordon Greenberg, Kristin Hanggi, Raja Feather Kelly, Patricia McGregor, Molly Beach Murphy, Cynthia Nixon, Taylor Reynolds, Colette Robert, Leigh Silverman, Danya Taymor, GT Upchurch, Michael Urie, and Mia Walker. Their cohort of collaborators included Todd Almond, Lemon Andersen, Heidi Armbruster, Max Ash, Serena Berman, Linda Cantor, Maddie Corman, Eisa Davis, Kristoffer Diaz, Connor Delves, Veronika Duerr, Gabriel Ebert, Ari Graynor, Kate Hamill, Lauren Speed Hamilton, Danny Hoch, Lovell Holder, Lily Houghton, Nathaniel Jackson, Vivian Korins, Zoe Lister-Jones, David Lindsay-Abaire, Ted Malawer, Mauricio Martinez, Cat Miller, Talene Monahon, Christopher Oscar Peña, Noah Robbins, Hal Robinson, Natalie Roy, Danielle Skraastad, Cobie Smulders, Ryan Spahn, and Brian Wiles. Many of the monologues also featured surprise cameos from special guests isolating with the collaborators.
On Monday night, all participants shared brief orientation-style videos to allow The 24 Hour Plays team to get to know them better. By 6 PM, teams of collaborators were made - writer-types worked with non-writers, and actors were assigned to directors. Writers worked on their monologues through the night, and the non-writers of each team received their monologues Tuesday morning at 10 AM. After the teams made edits together, actors filmed their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos began to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.
More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.
