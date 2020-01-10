Cynthia Erivo Reveals Why She Won't Perform at BAFTAs

Cynthia Erivo opened up to Extra about why she declined an invitation to perform at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, after it was revealed that no actors of color were nominated in the major categories.

Erivo did not receive a BAFTA nomination for Harriet and she explained her choice to not perform, saying, "I felt like [the invitation] didn't represent people of color in the right light."

Erivo continued, "It felt like it was calling on me as an entertainer as opposed to a person who was a part of the world of film, and I think that it's important to make it known that it's not something you throw in as a party trick, you know? I work hard and every single person of color who is working in these films this year has worked really hard, and there are many of them who deserve to be celebrated... and no women directors, I was just like...'C'mon.'"

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Erivo stars in the new Stephen King crime thriller "The Outsider" on HBO, which premieres January 12 at 9 p.m.

