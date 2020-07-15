Cynthia Erivo, Michaela Coel, and More Set For BBC's Creative Diversity Experience
BBC is hosted its first Creative Diversity Experience, an ambitious two-day virtual experience that celebrates the vibrancy, innovation and leadership of British and global Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Creatives. It is a first for the BBC and the wider creative industry.
Cynthia Erivo and Michaela Coel are among the special guests headlining the event. Other talent include Clara Amfo, DJ Target, Masali Baduza, Aoife Hinds, Grace Ladoja and Lucy Sheen.
Curated on a new, state-of-the-art interactive platform, this unique virtual event creates a space for audiences to connect, share and engage in authentic conversation with content and talent from around the world.
CDX will be a living vision of what the BBC and the industry can look like with truly 'great representation'. It will bring together iconic stars, cultural disruptors and influencers over six hours of live-streaming. Hear extraordinary stories from extraordinary people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds, and discuss issues that speak to the hearts of BAME audiences.
CDX will empower our audience to fuel the creative industry with their own diversity.
More information will be released at a later date at bbc.co.uk/creativediversity/cdx.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Cease-and-Desist to Trump Campaign For Using 'Memory' at Rallies
According to Page Six, Andrew Lloyd Webber is officially taking legal action against Donald Trump. As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Cats veteran ...
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Broadway Fonts?
How well do you know your Broadway fonts? Take our quiz to find out if you can figure out the show from the font!...
Amanda Kloots Shares Details of Husband Nick Cordero's Memorial, and What is Helping Her Through This Difficult Time
Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to share details about a private memorial that was held for her husband, Nick Cordero, and how she is working through ...
Exclusive: Audra McDonald Sings 'Down With Love' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual se...
VIDEO: On This Day, July 12- Patti LuPone Opens SUNSET BOULEVARD on the West End
On this day in 1993, Patti LuPone starred as Norma Desmond in the premiere production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard....
Casts of 30 ROCK, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND and More to Appear on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced this week's lineup for 'Stars in the House' featuring cast members from 30 Rock and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend....