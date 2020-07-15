Cynthia Erivo, Michaela Coel, and More Set For BBC's Creative Diversity Experience

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

BBC is hosted its first Creative Diversity Experience, an ambitious two-day virtual experience that celebrates the vibrancy, innovation and leadership of British and global Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Creatives. It is a first for the BBC and the wider creative industry.

Cynthia Erivo and Michaela Coel are among the special guests headlining the event. Other talent include Clara Amfo, DJ Target, Masali Baduza, Aoife Hinds, Grace Ladoja and Lucy Sheen.

Curated on a new, state-of-the-art interactive platform, this unique virtual event creates a space for audiences to connect, share and engage in authentic conversation with content and talent from around the world.

CDX will be a living vision of what the BBC and the industry can look like with truly 'great representation'. It will bring together iconic stars, cultural disruptors and influencers over six hours of live-streaming. Hear extraordinary stories from extraordinary people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds, and discuss issues that speak to the hearts of BAME audiences.

CDX will empower our audience to fuel the creative industry with their own diversity.

More information will be released at a later date at bbc.co.uk/creativediversity/cdx.

