Cyborg Drummer/DJ DRMAGDN To Join PROFILES WITH MICKEY BURNS

Cyborg drummer/DJ DRMAGDN discusses his latest hit single and impressive performance history.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

Cyborg Drummer/DJ DRMAGDN (Charlie Z) will be a featured guest on "Profiles with Mickey Burns" on Saturday, January 27th, 2024 at 11 PM ET on NYC Media WNYE Ch. 25, and on Sunday Night January 28th at 7:30 PM ET, as well as Thursday morning February 1st, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET.

Insanely sensational drummer and Cyborg DJ DRMAGDN has recently released his newest hit single re-mix "Something" originally recorded by The Beatles which is celebrating over 8 million views and over 25 million plays across social media.

DRMAGDN has played MetLife Stadium, Giants Stadium, the Winter Olympics, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Warped Tour, Lollapalooza, and Royal Albert Hall in London. He has also been on CBS This Morning, The View, XM/Sirius Radio, the NFL Channel, and others. He has had his face on Times Square Billboards, and projected on buildings all over New York City. He has toured 32 countries and 43 US states and has headlined in benefits including the 20th anniversary of 911 produced by himself and SohoJohnny for The Let Me Help, Inc. Foundation. He is currently being endorsed by Glow Water with Kylie Jenner and Dan Prescott the quarter back from the Dallas Cowboys.

He is in the Sick Drummer Hall of Fame, on Blender Magazine's "Best Drummers of All Time List" and AllMusic says that "DRMAGDN must be heard to even be believed."

DRMAGDN writes, records and produces all his own tracks & remixes. DRMAGDN currently 3M+ total views on his YouTube channels, 1M+ total plays on Spotify with 25k+ monthly listeners, 3M+ views and 350k+ followers on Instagram, 2M+ plays on SoundCloud & 12M+ total views on his own & all influencer's profiles on TikTok (200k+ followers) where his livestreams hit 100k+ viewers per stream.

Profiles With Mickey Burns is a 21 year old talk show that has enjoyed interviews with some of the biggest icons, rockstars, celebrities and sports figures on the planet. Mickey Burns, President of Quest Media, has had conversations with talent including: Joan Rivers, Joan Collins, Smokey Robinson, Adam Ant, Fred Schneider from the B-52's, The Monkees, Christopher Plummer, Randy Jones, Mary Wells, Melle Mel, Jesse Colin Young, Tony Orlando, Dick Cavett, Isaac Hayes, George Foreman, Mario Lopez, Susan Lucci, Robert Wagner, Gloria Gaynor, and a barrage of others.

Don't miss DRMAGDN on "Profiles with Mickey Burns" on Saturday, January 27th, 2024 at 11 PM ET on NYC Media WNYE Ch. 25, and on Sunday Night January 28th at 7:30 PM ET, as well as Thursday morning February 1st, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET.

The official website for DRMAGDN may be found at https://www.thedrmalliance.com



