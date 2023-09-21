CristianoA & The Cadiutors to Return for One Night Only Event At The Bowery Electric

After rocking the New York stages with his solo project and lightning up Seoul with his collaboration with Leo Freire, Andrea Galata and Chiara De Caroli, Cristiano is back at the iconic Bowery Electric with his historic band from his hometown Rome.

On stage with him will be Jeff Burton at the guitar, Maurizio "FarulfR" Venuti Mazzi at the bass and Danny Loy Massetti at the drums. Guest star Edson Sean.

The performance will take place on September 21.

The Bowery Electric- doors open at 6.30pm.