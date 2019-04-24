Creative Time Summit's 10 Year Anniversary In NYC Announced

Creative Time has announced the programming for Creative Time Summit's 10 year anniversary. Throughout the year, the public will be invited to engage with truth as an overarching theme through a series of moderated discussions, a weekend long convening, and the release of the organization's latest publication.



As fierce debates about the nature of truth rages on globally, the Summit will address forms of resistance as they unfold in disparate yet interconnected fields including proliferating technology and the dark side of automatization and surveillance, global health through the lens of gender and class inequality, self-determination of those conducting unrecognized labor and indigenous populations asserting sovereignty in the face of erasure, as well as the media as the nexus of fictions, facts and deceptions. The Summit will highlight the many challenges that face individuals, communities, and movements that seek to speak truth to power, while convening to imagine a different future.



The first of the discussion series is titled Speaking Truth | Media and Technology, and will take place on Monday, May 20 at 7PM, hosted by New Lab in Brooklyn. The talk will be moderated by broadcast journalist and host of Democracy Now! Amy Goodman, and will feature a discussion with media artist and activist Morehshin Allahyari and artist and environmental engineer Tega Brain. Tickets are available here.



The next two discussions, Speaking Truth | Economics and Sovereignty and Speaking Truth | Health and Gender, will take place in June and September, respectively, before culminating on November 14-16, 2019 with a weekend-long Summit. As with past editions, the November Summit, Speaking Truth | Summit X, will dedicate Friday to lectures from artists, activists, and other thought leaders, both local and global, followed by Saturday workshops and hands-on learning opportunities led by local organizations and artists. Early bird tickets for Speaking Truth | Summit X will be available starting July 1, 2019.



"For the past decade the Summit has been a cornerstone of Creative Time's annual program-an opportunity for a meeting of the minds where we pause and reflect upon our current socio-political reality, take a hard look at the past, and envision a path forward," said Creative Time Executive Director Justine Ludwig. "I am thrilled to celebrate the Summit's 10th anniversary with a new, expanded format."



In conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the Summit, Creative Time will release Making Another World Possible: 10 Creative Time Summits, 10 Global issues, 100 Art Projects, which surveys arts activism, global politics, and looks to the future of the field. The book, which is edited by Corina L. Apostol and Nato Thompson, includes commissioned essays from critics, practitioners, and theorists while highlighting works by artists such as Simone Leigh, Hito Steyerl, Postcommodity, Carlos Motta, Regina Jose Galindo, Xu Bing, and Jill Magid.



CREATIVE TIME SUMMIT DISCUSSION #1

Speaking Truth | Media and Technology

Monday, May 20, 2019 at 7PM

Tega Brain and Morehshin Allahyari moderated by Democracy Now!'s Amy Goodman

Hosted by New Lab

19 Morris Ave, Building 128, Brooklyn, NY 11205



Artist and activist Morehshin Allahyari and artist and environmental engineer Tega Brain, moderated by broadcast journalist and host of Democracy Now! Amy Goodman.



This year's Summit programming kicks off with a discussion that reveals the ways in which cultural practitioners have sought to reshape digital and media environments, in a historical moment of low trust in our institutions, including the media. Gathering to discuss the current practices and concerns with regards to the manipulation and dissemination of public information, and increasing attacks to freedom of expression, speakers will address the impetus to forge connections and solidarity structures using new media technologies and conceive challenges to conventional wisdom.



The event is hosted by New Lab - a platform for scaling frontier technologies. New Lab champions the world's most forward-thinking entrepreneurs and partners with corporate and city stakeholders to catalyze innovation.



Major support for Speaking Truth | Summit X is provided by the Shelley and Donald Rubin Foundation. In kind support generously provided by New Lab. The official hotel partner for the 2019 Creative Time Summit is Sister City, a new hotel in the Bowery for travelers in New York.



The Creative Time Summit is an annual convening for thinkers, dreamers, and doers working at the intersection of art and politics. Functioning as a roving platform, The Summit brings together artists, activists, and other thought leaders engaging with today's most pressing issues. Presenting a critical range of perspectives, The Summit provides strategies for social change in local and global contexts.



Launched in New York City in 2009, the Creative Time Summit was the first major international platform for socially engaged art, and has since grown to encompass an expanded field - featuring a range of multidisciplinary practices from music to policymaking. To date, the Summit has hosted over 10,000 live attendees and hundreds of luminaries on its stage, including legendary art critic Lucy Lippard, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras, MacArthur "Genius" award-winning contemporary artist Carrie Mae Weems, multidisciplinary Russian collective Chto Delat? (What is to be Done?), #BlackLivesMatter co-founder Alicia Garza, renowned scholar, literary theorist, and feminist critic Gayatri Spivak, and President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani. Just as significantly, the Summit is also a forum for emerging artists and thinkers to debut ideas and projects.



Creative Time, the New York based public arts non-profit, is committed to working with artists on the dialogues, debates, and dreams of our time. Creative Time presents the most innovative art in the public realm, providing new platforms to amplify artists' voices, including the Creative Time Summit, an international conference convening at the intersection of art and social justice. Since 1974, Creative Time has produced over 350 groundbreaking public art projects that ignite the imagination, explore ideas that shape society, and engage millions of people around the globe. Since its inception, the non-profit organization has been at the forefront of socially engaged public art, seeking to convert the power of artists' ideas into works that inspire and challenge the public. Creative Time projects stimulate dialogue on timely issues, and initiate a dynamic experience between artists, sites, and audiences.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You