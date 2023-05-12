Could WGA Strike Derail the Tony Awards Broadcast?

While the ongoing Writers Guild of America Strike continues to affect TV and film production, attention has turned this week towards its potential impact on Broadway's biggest night. Deadline first reported and BroadwayWorld has confirmed that the Tony Awards Management Committee will hold a meeting on Monday, May 15 to discuss what happens if the show cannot go on as planned on June 11.

The committee has already submitted a WGA waiver, which, if accepted, would allow writers to work on the broadcast despite the strike. There is no word yet on what would happen if the waiver is rejected, though it could result in a Tonys ceremony without a broadcast or an overall postponement.

The last WGA strike lasted for three months in 2007-08. The 2023 strike officially began on May 2, 2023, with main issues revolving around increased pay, better residuals from streaming media, AI "writing" regulation, and staffing minimum requirements.

At this time, all other awards ceremonies of the 2022/23 theatre season, including the Drama League Awards, Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, etc., remain uneffected by the strike.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards nominations were announced on May 2, 2023. Check out the full list of nominees. At this time, the cermony is still set to be hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose from the historic United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights on Sunday, June 11.