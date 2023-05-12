Could WGA Strike Derail the Tony Awards Broadcast?

The ceremony is currently still scheduled to take place on June 11, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 2 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 3 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 4 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON
Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

While the ongoing Writers Guild of America Strike continues to affect TV and film production, attention has turned this week towards its potential impact on Broadway's biggest night. Deadline first reported and BroadwayWorld has confirmed that the Tony Awards Management Committee will hold a meeting on Monday, May 15 to discuss what happens if the show cannot go on as planned on June 11.

The committee has already submitted a WGA waiver, which, if accepted, would allow writers to work on the broadcast despite the strike. There is no word yet on what would happen if the waiver is rejected, though it could result in a Tonys ceremony without a broadcast or an overall postponement.

The last WGA strike lasted for three months in 2007-08. The 2023 strike officially began on May 2, 2023, with main issues revolving around increased pay, better residuals from streaming media, AI "writing" regulation, and staffing minimum requirements.

At this time, all other awards ceremonies of the 2022/23 theatre season, including the Drama League Awards, Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, etc., remain uneffected by the strike.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards nominations were announced on May 2, 2023. Check out the full list of nominees. At this time, the cermony is still set to be hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose from the historic United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights on Sunday, June 11.



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

FAT HAM & More Nominated for Off Broadway Alliance Awards Photo
FAT HAM & More Nominated for Off Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance has announced the nominees for the 12th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2022-2023 season.

Video: Broadways Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Photo
Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations

On May 22, Broadway's best dancers and choreographers will gather at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park) to celebrate the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards. In this video, watch as performers from Dancin', & Juliet, A Beautiful Noise, New York, New York, Some Like It Hot, and more come out to celebrate their nominations. Check out a full list of nominees here!

Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Theatre World Awards Photo
Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Theatre World Awards

The Theatre World Awards Board of Directors announced that Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell is the recipient of the 10th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, which will be presented to him at this year's Theatre World Award ceremony.

LEOPOLDSTADT and DOWNSTATE Win 2023 New York Drama Critics Circle Awards Photo
LEOPOLDSTADT and DOWNSTATE Win 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

The New York Drama Critics' Circle today named Bruce Norris’s Downstate best play of the 2022-23 season.


From This Author - Team BWW

Tune In: Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best Airs Tonight on PBSTune In: Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best Airs Tonight on PBS
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert, The Hombres, & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage MagsBroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert, The Hombres, & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Broadway By Design: Dane Laffrey and Sven Ortel Bring PARADE from Page to StageBroadway By Design: Dane Laffrey and Sven Ortel Bring PARADE from Page to Stage
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 5/12/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 5/12/2023

Videos

Video: Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video Video: Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary' Video
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU