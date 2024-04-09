Constantine Maroulis and Teal Wicks Will Lead New Musical EAST CARSON STREET in New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new musical East Carson Street will make its World Premiere as the first new musical to play the Axelrod Performing Arts Center’s new Bell Theater in Holmdel, NJ, less than one hour from Manhattan. Featuring a book by Jonathan Rosenberg (Americano!, House of Dreams) and music and lyrics by legendary Pittsburgh-based rock musician Joe Grushecky with direction by Daniel Kutner (Prince of Broadway), this world premiere musical runs Friday, May 3rd through Sunday, May 12th at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center’s Bell Theater (101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel NJ 07733).

The musical will star Broadway stalwarts Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, Jekyll and Hyde, The Wedding Singer) and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Finding Neverland, Wicked) with complete casting to be announced soon.

East Carson Street celebrates America's resilience and goal of becoming a "more perfect union.” A sweeping story spanning four decades and three generations of the Popovics, a family living in Pittsburgh in the 1980's, Pittsburgh, like many cities and towns in the United States, saw the lives of its citizens turned upside-down with the worst recession since World War II. The demise of the steel and coal industries in the area led to record-high unemployment numbers. Families were being torn apart as young people, especially, sought opportunities elsewhere while those who stayed home dealt with rising levels of substance abuse and crime. Fast forward to the 2020's and Pittsburgh, with its focus now on innovation, medicine, and technology, has once again become one of America's great cities. The mills, mines, and pollution are all but gone, replaced by parks, clean water, and thriving communities. Set to Joe Grushecky’s iconic music of the era, East Carson Street is a true testament to the greatness of the American people.

“Joe Grushecky's rock and soul music, accompanied by a moving intergenerational story of a working-class Pittsburgh neighborhood, is both a sound and a story that we rarely see on stage. We hope it will touch your soul and leave you singing,” said bookwriter Jonathan Rosenberg.

Andrew DePrisco, Artistic Director of the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, adds “In opening the new Bell Theater at the historic Bell Works, the original home of Bell Labs, we sought out an exciting new work that would resonate with our diverse NJ audience, and East Carson Street has all the components. The gritty score is by songwriter Joe Grushecky, the Pittsburgh rocker who has frequently played the Asbury Park scene alongside his colleague Bruce Springsteen, with whom he’s written numerous songs, including two in the new show. We also welcome Broadway’s great rocker Constantine Maroulis, a Jersey native, back to our stage, along with Teal Wicks, an incredible singing actress who’s played leading roles on Broadway.”

The creative team for East Carson Street also includes Music Director Jeff Levine, Choreographer Michele Mossay, Scenic Designer Zoe Hurwitz, Lighting Designer Joel Silver, Sound Designer Jon Weston, Associate Music Director Charles Santoro, and Creative Consultant Patrick Jordan.