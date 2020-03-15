Constance DeJong Opening Canceled at Hunter College Art Galleries
The Hunter College Art Galleries have cancelled the opening reception of Constance DeJong: A survey exhibition of the artist's work.
The exhibition will open by appointment only on Monday, March 23. Appointments can be scheduled Monday-Friday by emailing Sarah Watson at: swat@hunter.cuny.edu.
On the occasion of the exhibition, an artist-designed publication has been produced that includes texts by distinguished writers, artists, and editors, as well as a previously unpublished text by DeJong. The publication is available for $30 and can be purchased by email hcag@hunter.cuny.edu or phone 212-772-4991.
