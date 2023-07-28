Conrad Ricamora Ties the Knot with Peter Wesley Jensen

BroadwayWorld is happy to report that Conrad Ricamora, who is currently starring as 'Ninoy Aquino' in Here Lies Love, has tied the know with his partner, Peter Wesley Jensen. He writes on Instagram: "Lots of great things happened these past few weeks, but this is the highlight of my life."

We send our congratulations to the happy couple!

On TV, Ricamora starred in six seasons opposite Viola Davis in “How to Get Away With Murder” (Oliver), recurring role on “The Resident.” Film: Fire Island, Over the Moon, Talladega Nights, The Light of the Moon, Raising Christopher (writer/producer/actor). On Broadway: The King and I (Lincoln Center, Grammy Nomination). Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, Here Lies Love (Public Theater; Theatre World Award, Lortel nomination), Soft Power (Public Theater; Drama Desk, Lortel, Grammy nominations). Regional: Soft Power (Ahmanson Theatre); Tartuffe, Woyzeck, Fuddy Mears (Clarence Brown Theatre); Romeo and Juliet, Richard III, A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Utah Shakespeare Festival); The Taming of the Shrew (North Carolina Shakespeare Festival). Education: MFA, University of Tennessee; Film Actors Studio of Charlotte. Awards: 2016 Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award and 2017 Equality California Award.