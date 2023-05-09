Connie Butler Appointed Director Of MoMA PS1

Ms. Butler will assume her new role at MoMA PS1 on September 26, 2023. ​​​​​​​

Connie Butler Appointed Director Of MoMA PS1

Sarah Arison, Chair of the Board of MoMA PS1, and Glenn D. Lowry, The David Rockefeller Director of The Museum of Modern Art, today announced that leading contemporary art curator Connie Butler has been named Director of MoMA PS1.

Ms. Butler joins MoMA PS1 from the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, where she has served as Chief Curator since 2013.

The appointment marks Ms. Butler's return to New York, where she was The Robert Lehman Foundation Chief Curator of Drawings at The Museum of Modern Art from 2006 to 2013. She also has extensive experience with MoMA PS1, where she served as part of the curatorial team for Greater New York in 2010 and co-organized landmark exhibitions including WACK! Art and the Feminist Revolution (2008), Now Dig This! Art and Black Los Angeles 1960-1980 (2012), and Mike Kelley (2013).

Ms. Butler will assume her new role at MoMA PS1 on September 26, 2023.



