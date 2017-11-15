METEOR SHOWER
Congrats: METEOR SHOWER's Keegan-Michael Key Pops the Question!

Keegan-Michael Key, who makes his Broadway debut in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower, took to Twitter today to share the news that he and director and producer Elisa Pugliese are engaged! Shared the Emmy winner: "She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place. I'm the luckiest man ever. She said yes!" Check out the post below!

Key appeared in the Public Theater's recent off-Broadway revival of HAMLET. He received an Emmy Award in 2016 for his hit variety series KEY AND PEELE. He is also an alum of Chicago's The Second City and MADtv.

Meteor Shower also stars Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer in her Broadway debut, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos, and is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks. Meteor Shower began performances on Wednesday, November 1 ahead of an official opening night set for Wednesday, November 29.

