Concord Theatricals Acquires Stock and Amateur Licensing Rights for THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide English language stock and amateur licensing rights to The Lehman Trilogy for its Samuel French imprint. On Sunday, the title earned five Tony Awards, including Best Play, making it the most awarded play of the 2021-2022 season. For more information about the epic drama, written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, visit concordsho.ws/PerformLehman

"On behalf of Stefano and myself, we are thrilled to be partnering with Concord and bringing The Lehman Trilogy to audiences and theatre-makers around the world," said Power. "This adaptation has already travelled from Milan to London to New York and thanks to the world-class skill and expertise of Concord, we look forward to that journey continuing for many years to come."

"Concord Theatricals is proud to represent the English language stock and amateur rights to Massini's masterpiece The Lehman Trilogy, adapted by Ben Power," said Steven Greenhalgh, Vice President of Acquisitions & Artistic Development (Europe) for Concord Theatricals. "This towering play combines poetry, scale and invention to explore one hundred and fifty years of history, the American dream, success and failure-all resting on the shoulders of three extraordinary actors. In collaboration with United Agents and Zachar International, we look forward to introducing The Lehman Trilogy to our theatre makers all over the world."

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. The Lehman Trilogy is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family.

The Lehman Trilogy was first commissioned by originating producer Neal Street Productions and developed and co-produced with the National Theatre at the Lyttelton Theatre in 2018, followed by an acclaimed SRO run at the Park Avenue Armory in the Spring of 2019, before returning to London for a 16-week sold-out run at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End, May to August 2019. After its triumphant run on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre in fall 2021, The Lehman Trilogy played another critically acclaimed limited engagement at Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre in spring 2022. It is now set for an additional limited season in London's West End from January 2023. The epic play received five 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Play and wins in the direction, design and acting categories.

CONCORD THEATRICALS

CONCORD THEATRICALS is the world's most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Ken Ludwig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class production.

STEFANO MASSINI

STEFANO MASSINI (Playwright) is an internationally renowned novelist and playwright who regularly contributes to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. For several years he has served as artistic consultant at Piccolo Teatro di Milano - Teatro d'Europa. His works, including The Lehman Trilogy, have been translated into 27 languages, and his plays have been performed in more theaters around the world than those of any other living Italian writer, produced as far afield as Iran and Korea, and staged by directors such as Luca Ronconi and Sam Mendes. His most acclaimed works, beyond The Lehman Trilogy, include: Intractable Woman, a decades-long international success; Ladies Football Club, which premiered to wide acclaim in Spain; and 7 Minutes, hailed by LeMonde as a "masterpiece" at the Comédie Française. He has won numerous Italian awards, including the Premio Vittorio Tondelli and the Premio Ubu. Qualcosa sui Lehman (The Lehman Trilogy) was among the most acclaimed novels published in Italy in recent years and won the Selezione Campiello Prize, the Super Mondello Prize, the De Sica Prize, the Prix Médicis Essai and the Prix Meilleur Livre Stranger. He is currently creating a new multi-part play about the history of the atomic bomb, entitled Manhattan Project.

BEN POWER

BEN POWER (Adaptor) is a writer for theatre and the screen. For the last 12 years he has worked at the National Theatre as associate director and deputy artistic director and was responsible for the temporary theatre The Shed. Work for the screen includes Munich: The Edge of War and The Hollow Crown (BAFTA nominations for Best Single Drama and Best Mini-Series). Work for the stage includes adaptations of DH Lawrence's Husbands & Sons, Euripides' Medea and Ibsen's Emperor & Galilean, all for the National; A Tender Thing for the RSC and Complicite's A Disappearing Number (Olivier and Evening Standard Awards). He was associate director of Headlong where he adapted Pirandello's Six Characters in Search of an Author and Marlowe's Faustus. He is currently creating a television series for Working Title and is published by Faber & Faber.

THE NATIONAL THEATRE

THE NATIONAL THEATRE (Original Producer). The National Theatre's mission is to make world-class theatre, for everyone. The NT creates and shares unforgettable stories with audiences across the UK and around the world. On its own stages, on tour, in schools, on cinema screens and streaming at home, it strives to be accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The National Theatre empowers artists and craftspeople to make world-leading work, investing in talent and developing new productions with a wide range of theatre companies at its New Work Department. Our nation thrives on fresh talent and new ideas, so the National Theatre works with young people and teachers right across the UK through performance, writing and technical programmes to ignite the creativity of the next generation. Together with communities, the NT creates ambitious works of participatory theatre in deep partnerships that unite theatres and local organisations - showing that nothing brings us together like theatre. The National Theatre needs your support to shape a bright, creative future. For more information, please visit nationaltheatre.org.uk. @NationalTheatre @NT_PressOffice

NEAL STREET PRODUCTIONS

NEAL STREET PRODUCTIONS (Original Producer). Founded 2003, Neal Street produces film, television and theatre under the leadership of Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Caro Newling and Nicolas Brown. Film: 1917, Away We Go, Revolutionary Road, Jarhead, Things We Lost in the Fire, Starter for Ten, Stuart a Life Backwards, Blood, currently in production Empire of Light. Television: "Call the Midwife," "Britannia," "Penny Dreadful," "Penny Dreadful City of Angels," "Informer," "The Hollow Crown." Theatre Broadway: The Lehman Trilogy, The Ferryman, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Shrek the Musical, Red, Hamlet, Mary Stuart, The Vertical Hour. Theatre West End: currently, The Lehman Trilogy and Walking with Ghosts. Formerly, premieres by Ben Power, David Hare, James Graham, Lucy Prebble, David Greig, David Lindsay-Abaire, Richard Greenberg, Samuel Adamson, Sean Foley; revivals Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George. Also The Bridge Project 2010 - 2012 presenting Shakespeare and Chekhov in fifteen worldwide cities, made in collaboration with Brooklyn Academy & the Old Vic. Mendes and Newling established the Donmar Warehouse producing 70 productions 1992 - 2002. Newling oversees Neal Street theatre slate and was awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2018 for Services to Drama. Of multiple awards garnered since its inception, Neal Street has been recognised with three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and two BAFTA's. In 2015 Neal Street moved under the umbrella of parent company All3Media, owned jointly between Discovery Communications and Liberty Global.