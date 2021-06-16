Concord Theatricals Acquires Stock & Amateur Licensing Rights for SIX

Concord Theatricals has announced that it has secured exclusive worldwide stock and amateur stage licensing rights to Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' SIX. A release timeline for the international phenomenon will be announced at a later date. For more information visit concordsho.ws/PerformSIX.

"We are so excited to have Concord licensing our show and enabling people all over the world to take the mic, use their voice, and claim their crown," said Marlow and Moss.

"From their halls of residence, Toby and Lucy right royally created one of the most significant contributions to new British musical theatre in recent times," said Steven Greenhalgh, Concord Theatricals' Vice President of Acquisitions & Artistic Development (Europe). "Concord Theatricals proudly looks forward to representing their unique reimagining of herstory with killer pop in the stock and amateur realm. Long may they reign."

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse - remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st Century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at Sweet Venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It is now storming stages around the world, in London's West End, Broadway, and across the UK, Australia, and North America. The studio album has clocked up more than 250 million streams making it the second highest streamed cast recording in the world, second only to the Hamilton original cast recording.

SIX is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design), and Paul Gatehouse (sound design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

Concord is licensing worldwide rights from Ex-Wives Ltd. SIX is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, and George Stiles and on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum in association with Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

SIX is currently playing at the Lyric Theatre in the West End and touring the UK into 2022. Its Broadway opening night on March 12, 2020 was canceled when the New York Governor shut down Broadway three hours before the show was due to open. It will recommence performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 17, with an official Broadway opening night of October 3.

www.concordtheatricals.com

Photo credit: Joan Marcus