Concord Music Publishing and Concord Theatricals Sign Composer Jaime Lozano

Concord Music Publishing and Concord Theatricals has signed acclaimed musical theatre composer and 2022 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Jaime Lozano. The worldwide exclusive administration deal, effective immediately, will include Lozano’s full catalog and future works. Additionally, Concord Theatricals Recordings will release Lozano’s upcoming album, Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2, releasing digitally worldwide on Friday, September 15th. The anticipated album includes collaborations with award-winning artists and Broadway stars, including Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), Melissa Barrera (In The Heights film) and Latin GRAMMY® winner Ella Bric.

Hailed by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the “next big thing” on Broadway, Jaime Lozano is a Mexican multi-hyphenate musical theatre storyteller. Originally from Monterrey, Mexico, Lozano earned his BFA in Music and Composition from the School of Music at the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León and was the recipient of a full scholarship to NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where he holds the distinction of being the first Mexican student to be accepted to and earn an MFA from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. A prolific composer, Lozano’s works have been produced at venues worldwide including The Public Theater, Lincoln Center, David Geffen Hall, the Minskoff Theatre, the Lucille Lortel Theater, the Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House, The Juilliard School of Music, Soho Playhouse, Theater 11 (Zurich, Switzerland), Sadler’s Wells (London, UK), Teatro Benito Juárez (Mexico City), and many more.

“I feel so proud and honored to be joining the Concord family,” said Jaime Lozano. “Concord is synonymous with quality and diversity, and I feel so grateful for their support in helping to amplify my voice and stories.”

“I’ve known Jaime for 15 years, and he continues to be an extremely talented and distinctive voice in musical theatre and beyond,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. “He writes and records with a broad palette, intuitive and deeply felt songs about being in two worlds and finding home and family in each of them.”

Among many other honors, Lozano is the 2022 recipient of the American Theatre Wing’s prestigious Jonathan Larson Grant and was one of five artists selected as part of the 2021-2022 Joe’s Pub Working Group residency. His works include the critically-acclaimed bilingual musical El Otro Oz¸ which premiered off-Broadway in 2011 and was followed by a successful national tour, Children of Salt; A New Latin Musical (New York Musical Festival 2016 “Best of Fest” Production), A Never-Ending Line (Comédie Nation in Paris, France & Off-Broadway), Savage (UAB at Birmingham), the one act musical Lighting Strikes Twice (Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre 2010), The Yehuati (Lee Strasberg Institute 2009), and more.

In many of his works, Lozano honestly portrays the challenges of the first- and second-generation middle class U.S. immigrant experience: finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American Dream, and searching for ways to build bridges instead of walls. Lozano is currently working on the upcoming Frida, The Musical.

As part of Lozano’s 2023 Lincoln Center residency, his signature project, Jaime Lozano & The Familia, which has performed sold out concerts at venues such as Joe’s Pub and 54 Below, will be returning to the David Rubenstein Atrium on Friday, August 4th and Friday, September 15th, where he will share stories and songs from multiple projects, including his upcoming album Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2. At this Friday’s performance, Lozano will serve as the evening’s conductor and creator, and will be joined on stage by his Familia, and all-star Latine lineup of Broadway and off-Broadway performers, including Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Mayelah Barrera (El Otro Oz), Florencia Cuenca (Desaparecidas), Matías De La Flor (Camelot), Robi Hager (Spring Awakening), Mauricio Martínez (ON YOUR FEET!), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), and Marina Pires (ON YOUR FEET!).

Photo credit: Juan Rodrigo Llaguno