Concord Music Publishing Inks Deal With Tom Kitt, Covering His Full Music Catalog and Future Works
Concord Music Publishing has signed an exclusive worldwide administration agreement with composer-lyricist Tom Kitt. The new deal, effective immediately, covers his full music publishing catalog and future works.
Concord further solidifies its commitment to Tom Kitt by co-producing two of his upcoming projects, The Visitor (Public Theater) and the Broadway-bound Almost Famous (2020), the scores to both of which will be published by Concord, as well as Flying Over Sunset (Lincoln Center Theater) which will open on Broadway in Fall 2020. In addition to his work on Broadway, Kitt is a recording artist at Sony Masterworks and will begin recording a new album of original compositions this year.
Tom Kitt received the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama as well as two Tony Awards, for Best Score and Best Orchestrations, for the hit Broadway musical Next to Normal. He is the composer of many Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional productions including: If/Then (Tony nomination, Best Score); Bring it On, The Musical (Tony nomination, Best Musical); High Fidelity; Superhero; Disney's Freaky Friday (stage production and Original Disney Channel Movie Musical); Dave; and The Winter's Tale, All's Well That Ends Well, and Cymbeline at The Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park. Tom also received an Emmy Award as co-writer (with Lin-Manuel Miranda) for the 2013 Tony Awards opening number, "Bigger."
As a music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator, his credits include: The SpongeBob Musical (Tony nomination, Best Orchestrations); Jagged Little Pill; Head Over Heels; Grease Live!; Rise (NBC). He has worked closely with iconic rock band, Green Day, on several projects including their Broadway musical, American Idiot, as well as providing additional arrangements for their Grammy Award-winning album 21st Century Breakdown and their 2012 trilogy of albums, ¡Uno! ¡Dos! ¡Tré!.
"Having known and worked with Tom for over a decade, I'm delighted to welcome him into the Concord family," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive at Concord. "His songwriting is both muscular and sensitive, incorporating genuine pop-rock influences with a keen dramatic sensibility. His magnificent, award-winning shows tackle challenging topics with humor and grace, and his ability to translate songs from other media into a theatrical context while keeping the spirit and style of the original is unparalleled."
"I am thrilled to be working with Sean and the team at Concord Music Publishing," said Kitt. "Concord's expertise and deep focus in musical theatre integrated with their impressive roster across all genres provides a seamless home for my music."
Concord's theater songwriter roster includes Jason Robert Brown, Scott Frankel & Michael Korie, Adam Guettel, Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Lucy Simon, Marcy Heisler & Zina Goldrich, Georgia Stitt, Shaina Taub, and Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner, as well as the catalogs of Irving Berlin, Marvin Hamlisch, Mitch Leigh, and Rodgers & Hammerstein.
