Composers Concordance to Present GENE AND THE BRASS in December

On Friday, December 1st at 5:30pm, Composers Concordance will present a concert of brass music by composer Gene Pritsker and his friends. Joining Gene for this event are trumpeters Peter Oswald and Franz Hackl, John Clark on horn and Steve Swell on trombone.

The event will feature the premiere of Gene's brass quartet 'But How Will You Die When Your Time Comes' inspired by a line from 'Narcissus and Goldmund' by Herman Hesse, and December 1st being 'World AIDS Day' Gene will premiere his composition 'World AIDS Day Haikus' featuring soprano Ljiljana Winkler and short form poetry by Roger Aplon, Robert C. Ford (The Wall Street Poet), Erik T. Johnson, Imelda O'Reilly, John Pietaro, Ruthie Adamson AKA Wonky Wordsmith.

Other featured compositions include 'Puzzle Pieces' by John Clark, 'Instincts' by Steve Swell also music by Franz Hackl and Dan Cooper.

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

Composers Concordance Presents

‘Gene & The Brass'

Brass music of Gene Pritsker & others, featuring some of New York's best brass musicians

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5:30pm

The Delancey

168 Delancey St, NYC

$10 at the door

Composers:

Dan Cooper, John Clark, Franz Hackl, Gene Pritsker, Steve Swell,

Performers:

Franz Hackl, Peter Oswald - trumpets

John Clark - Horn

Steve Swell - trombone

Gene Pritsker - conductor

Special guest: Ljiljana Winkler - soprano

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.