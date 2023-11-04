Composers Concordance to Present GENE AND THE BRASS in December

Brass music of Gene Pritsker & others, featuring New York's top brass musicians.

By: Nov. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 2 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 4 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Composers Concordance to Present GENE AND THE BRASS in December

On Friday, December 1st at 5:30pm, Composers Concordance will present a concert of brass music by composer Gene Pritsker and his friends. Joining Gene for this event are trumpeters Peter Oswald and Franz Hackl, John Clark on horn and Steve Swell on trombone.

The event will feature the premiere of Gene's brass quartet 'But How Will You Die When Your Time Comes' inspired by a line from 'Narcissus and Goldmund' by Herman Hesse, and December 1st being 'World AIDS Day' Gene will premiere his composition 'World AIDS Day Haikus' featuring soprano Ljiljana Winkler and short form poetry by Roger Aplon, Robert C. Ford (The Wall Street Poet), Erik T. Johnson, Imelda O'Reilly, John Pietaro, Ruthie Adamson AKA Wonky Wordsmith.

Other featured compositions include 'Puzzle Pieces' by John Clark, 'Instincts' by Steve Swell also music by Franz Hackl and Dan Cooper.

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

 

Composers Concordance Presents

‘Gene & The Brass'

Brass music of Gene Pritsker & others, featuring some of New York's best brass musicians

 

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5:30pm

 

The Delancey

168 Delancey St, NYC

 

TICKETS

$10 at the door

 

Facebook

Live Stream

 

Composers: 

Dan Cooper, John Clark, Franz Hackl, Gene Pritsker, Steve Swell,

 

Performers:

Franz Hackl, Peter Oswald - trumpets

John Clark - Horn

Steve Swell - trombone

Gene Pritsker - conductor

Special guest: Ljiljana Winkler - soprano

 

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.



RELATED STORIES

1
Lindsay Mendez Joins AMERICAN SPORTS STORY as Series Regular Photo
Lindsay Mendez Joins AMERICAN SPORTS STORY as Series Regular

According to Deadline, Lindsay Mendez has joined Ryan Murphy's new anthology series American Sports Story, chronicling the life and death of Aaron Hernandez. Mendez will play Tanya Singleton, Aaron Hernandez’s cousin and pseudo-mother figure.

2
Video: Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged Child of the Philippines Photo
Video: Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'

Watch the male ensemble of Here Lies Love perform an unplugged version of 'Child of the Philippines' here!

3
Review Roundup: TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL Opens at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester Photo
Review Roundup: TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL Opens at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester

Reviews are coming in for TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at Hope Mill Theatre, which is currently running for a limited 9-week run through 17 December. Check out what the critics had to say here!

4
Photos: Get a First Look at Tituss Burgess in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at Tituss Burgess in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Get a first look at Tituss Burgess in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Lindsay Mendez Joins AMERICAN SPORTS STORY as Series RegularLindsay Mendez Joins AMERICAN SPORTS STORY as Series Regular
Video: Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'Video: Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
Photos: Get a First Look at Tituss Burgess as Harold Zidler in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALPhotos: Get a First Look at Tituss Burgess as Harold Zidler in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Stephanie J. Block's Debut Holiday Album MERRY CHRISTMAS, DARLING Out NowStephanie J. Block's Debut Holiday Album MERRY CHRISTMAS, DARLING Out Now

Videos

Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines' Video
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years Video
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
CHICAGO

Recommended For You