Composers Concordance to Present CLARINET MOTION Featuring The Licorice Clarinet Quartet
Composers Concordance, NYC's longest-running composer collective presents the Licorice Clarinet Quartet on Tuesday April 3rd 2020 at 8pm. They will be performing Clarinet Motion, featuring a concert of new music accompanied by dance.
The Licorice Clarinet Quartet is formed of the core members of The New York Licorice Ensemble - Michiyo Suzuki and Akari Yamamoto, as well as Saerom Kim and Chie Matsuura, recent US tour members.
Compositions by John Clark, Dan Cooper, Lukas Ligeti, Ginka mizuki, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, David Rothenberg, Faye-Ellen Silverman, and Stefan Zeniuk will be paired with new dance and choreography by Max Pollak, Enrique Rosario, and Sydney Burtis.
Clarinet Motion
The Licorice Clarinet Quartet
Friday, April 3rd
8pm
The DiMenna Center, Benzaquen Hall
450 W 37th St, NYC
The Licorice Clarinet Quartet is formed of the core members of The New York Licorice Ensemble - Michiyo Suzuki and Akari Yamamoto, as well as Saerom Kim and Chie Matsuura, recent US tour members. The New York Licorice Ensemble, founded in 2011, has toured extensively in the US and Japan, and released three albums, Warabe-uta Remix (2016), Licorice Rhapsody (2015) (Furious Artisans/US) and New American Works for Clarinet Ensemble (2013) (NAR Records/Japan).
