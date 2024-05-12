Composers Concordance to Present A KNACK FOR ANACHRONISM in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, June 8th at 8pm at St. John's In the Village, Composers Concordance will present 'A Knack for Anachronism'. For this event, composers are asked to write music with elements that defy chronology or are incongruous in the present, including surprising combinations of genres, timbres, and instruments, etc. These compositions will be performed by the Centuries Trio, which is in itself an anachronism. Formed to perform music of the past with the electric guitar playing the violin lines, the baroque cello da spalla playing the cello, and the piano keeping its own, the trio performs music of Mozart, Handel, Mendelssohn, as well as new works written for them. The ensemble will be joined by mezzo soprano Sishel Claverie, composers Jay Elfenbein on electric viola da gamba and Sophie Dunér, voice as well as percussionist / tap dancer Max Pollak.

Featured compositions include Gene Pritsker's 'An Anachronistic Melody', Charles Coleman's 'Flurry', Jay Elfenbein's 'Mood Swing,' Lynn Bechtold's 'Great Scott! What the Dickens!', Dan Cooper's 'Good Night', David Rothenberg's graphic score 'Three Paths to the Music of Nature', and Sophie Dunér's 'The City of My Dreams', plus Pritsker's arrangement of a transcription of Thelonious Monk's solo version of 'Tea For Two' by Vincent Youmans.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Listing Information

Composers Concordance Presents

A Knack for Anachronism

Centuries Trio and special guests

Saturday, June 8th, 2024 at 8pm

St. John's in the Village

218 W 11th St, NYC

Tickets at the button below.

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Lynn Bechtold, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Sophie Dunér, Jay Elfenbein, Peter Jarvis, Joshua Mirman, Thelonious Monk Gene Pritsker, Clemens Rofner, David Rothenberg, Vincent Youmans

Performers:

Centuries Trio: Gene Pritsker - guitar, Arthur Dibble - cello da spalla, Jai Jeffryes - piano

Special Guests: Sishel Claverie - mezzo soprano, Jay Elfenbein - viola da gamba,

Sophie Dunér - voice, Max Pollak - percussion / tap dancer

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

