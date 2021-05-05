Composers Concordance presents Tin Pan Allegiances on Saturday, May 15th at 6pm at Michiko Studios in New York City. The concert commemorates and pays tribute to NYC's Tin Pan Alley, where publishers of zillions of popular songs had their offices. Songwriters associated with Tin Pan Alley included George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, and Jerome Kern, among many others.

New chamber music compositions that pay tribute to this essential chapter in NYC's music history include Gene Pritsker's TINPANAPNIT, Frank J. Oteri's TakeMe-2Stretch, and Dan Cooper's Dub Alexander. These will be performed alongside several standard songs from yesteryear.

As part of this live-streamed concert with a limited, in-person audience, composer George Boziwick, retired Chief of the Music Division of The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, will virtually lead a sing-along performance of Take Me Out to the Ball Game, composed in 1908 by Jack Norworth and Albert Von Tilze.

Composers featured on the concert include Irving Berlin, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Burton Lane, Frank J. Oteri, Cole Porter, Gene Pritsker, Daniel Schnyder, Richard Sussman, David Taylor, and Vincent Youmans / Gus Kahn / Edward Eliscu.

Performers featured include Scot Albertson - voice, Trudy Chan - piano, Charles Coleman - voice, Dan Cooper - bass guitar, Beth Holub - viola, Gene Pritsker - guitar and piano, Daniel Schnyder - soprano sax, Richard Sussman - piano, David Taylor - bass trombone, and Michael C. Vetter Jr. - drum set.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.