Composers Concordance Presents SOCIAL BUBBLE SALON CONCERT

Composers Concordance combines the Live Stream concert* with a Social Bubble Gathering of colleagues to present our fifth chamber salon concert in the Pandemic era.

The performance will take place at a historic location: the 25th-floor terrace of 20 Pine Street, formerly 2 Chase Manhattan Plaza. 20 Pine is a 35-story art deco building in the heart of the Financial District, with views overlooking the NYSE.

It was once the headquarters of Morgan Guaranty Trust Company, and David Rockefeller had his office there when he was president of Chase Bank. There are several bank vaults still in the basement. Robert C. Ford will present a 'Wall Street Aerial Tour' as part of the event, accompanied by improvisation from the ensemble.

The program will consist of 7 composers/performers presenting their music for each other in a socially-distanced setting, while simultaneously live streaming 7 cameras on Facebook Live.

Composers/Performers: Lynn Bechtold, Machiko Ozawa - violins; Gene Pritsker - acoustic guitar; Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet; Robert Ford - narrator; Charles Coleman - baritone, Dan Cooper - percussion.

Featured Compositions include: 'Asking For a Friend' by Mark Kostabi; Gene Pritsker's 'Bitcoin Without A Blockchain' based on Robert C. Ford's poem; 'Music Over Wall Street' by Dan Cooper; 'Havana Murder Mystery' by Machiko Ozawa; 'Set for Two' by Charles Coleman; 'Projet Imaginaire 1.4' by Lynn Bechtold; and 'Warm Silence' by Ginka Mizuki.

Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at 5pm, The audience is invited to watch. Live Stream here: https://www.facebook.com/events/909499506226368/& on the FB page

