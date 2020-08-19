Composers Concordance Presents NOW IS THE WINTER OF OUR DISCOTTHEQUE
The concert will be presented at NYC's Michiko Studios on September 19th.
Composers Concordance will present Now Is the Winter of Our Discotheque on September 19th at 8pm EDT at Michiko Studios in NYC. The concert program combines two highly contrasting subjects--Shakespeare and Disco music--with nine composers creating compositions inspired by this unusual theme.
At a bar-restaurant in midtown Manhattan, the idea came up in a conversation between Gene Pritsker, Dan Cooper, Franz Hackl, and David Saperstein. As they asked composers to write for this strange combination of literature and genre, great titles started pouring in, including: Shake(speare) Yo' Booty! by Christopher Vassiliades, Disco Billy at the Roller Derby by Paul Carlon, A Plague Upon Both Your Houses! by Jay Elfenbein, Light Seeking Light by Roger Tréfousse, and A Dance For All Seasons by David Saperstein. Also to be performed are new works by Gene Pritsker based on the event's title, as well as Lullaby by Dan Cooper, inspired by Titania's Lullaby from A Midsummer Night's Dream.
Now Is the Winter of Our Discotheque is the 1st concert of 'Comp / Lit,' Composers Concordance's ongoing festival on the theme of music and literature, to be presented throughout the 2020-21 season.
Tickets will be $30 per-person, with an in-person audience maximum of 10 people. Reservations are required, so the first 10 people to buy tickets are the audience. Ticket price includes free drinks.
The concert will also be live streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.
Listing Information
Now Is the Winter of Our Discotheque
CompCord Ensemble
Saturday, September 19th
8pm EDT
Michiko Studios
149 W 46th St, 3rd floor, New York, NY
Tickets:
$30, must be purchased in advance. The first 10 people will be the in-person audience. Ticket price for in-person audience includes free drinks.
Composers: Paul Carlon, Dan Cooper, Jay Elfenbein, Jane Getter, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, David Saperstein, Roger Tréfousse, Christopher Vassiliades
CompCord Ensemble:
Olga Terlitsky - violin
Jay Rodriguez - tenor saxophone
Gene Pritsker - electric guitar
Geoffrey Burleson - piano
Jay Elfenbein - bass
Damien Bassman - drum set
Charles Coleman - conductor
