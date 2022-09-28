Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Composers Concordance & Marsyas Productions Presents PERSON PLACE THING

Sep. 28, 2022  

On October 27th at 7pm at Gallery MC, Composer Concordance and Marsyas productions present 'Person Place Thing', an interview show based on the idea that people are particularly engaging when they speak not directly about themselves but about something they care about.

Guests talk about one person, one place, and one thing that are important to them. The result? Surprising stories from great talkers. This live version of the podcast will feature Singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega and composer Gene Pritsker, with host Randy Cohen. They will be joined by the CompCord String Quartet and guitarist/composer William Anderson performing music of Vega, Pritsker and Anderson. This event is being recorded for later broadcast on Northeast Public Radio.

Composers Concordance & Marsyas productions 'Person Place Thing' LIVE

Thursday, October 27th

7pm ET Loft

393393 Broadway, 2nd FloorNew York, NY 10013

TICKETS

$30 in advance; $40 at the door


