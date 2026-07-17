Complete Programming And Cast Set For Misty Copeland-Curated JOYCE BALLET FESTIVAL 2026

The Joyce Theater Foundation revealed complete programming and casting for The Joyce Ballet Festival 2026, the landmark two-week engagement, this year curated by trailblazing ballerina Misty Copeland, playing August 4–16 in The Joyce's Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium. Bringing together extraordinary artists from leading ballet companies around the world, the newly announced lineup features rarely seen repertory, classical and contemporary favorites, and two world premieres, all shaped by Copeland's singular vision for the art form.

A defining figure in ballet and the first Black woman to be promoted to principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre, Misty Copeland curates this year's festival following her historic 25-year tenure with the company, which concluded with her farewell performance in October 2025. A cultural force whose influence extends far beyond the stage, she has redefined who ballet is for and what it can be, expanding its reach to new audiences while challenging long-standing conventions within the field. Her guest curatorship brings together a dynamic international roster of dancers and choreographers from American Ballet Theatre, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Houston Ballet, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, New York City Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, and other leading companies.

Among the newly announced highlights is New York City Ballet Soloist Victor Abreu, whose journey was featured in the film LIFT, for which Copeland served as a Principal Advisor. Abreu will perform José Limón's rarely seen Sonata for Two Cellos, a role previously danced only by Limón himself and Desmond Richardson, American Ballet Theatre's first Black Principal Dancer. He will be accompanied by cellists Titilayo Ayangade and Sahara von Hattenberger.

The festival's two Joyce commissioned world premieres also come into sharper focus. American Ballet Theatre corps de ballet member Aleisha Walker will choreograph and perform in a new, currently untitled quartet alongside fellow ABT corps de ballet member, Madison Brown, and Carly Greene, and Delaney Washington of Dance Theatre of Harlem. Atlanta-based choreographer and artist Ilo will premiere Melt, featuring Ilo alongside New York City Ballet corps de ballet members Olivia Bell and Kylie Takeno Williams, NJ Ballet's Vinicius Freire, as well as Deven Crawford and Raven Joseph..

SunMi Park, whose promotion to American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer was recently announced, will appear in James Whiteside's Mantle from August 11–14. ABT Principal Dancer Christine Shevchenko will perform the role August 15–16, while Madison Brown joins the work August 13–16. The cast also includes ABT corps de ballet members , Finnian Carmeci, Ingrid Thoms, and soloist Sierra Armstrong.

International classical repertory is represented by Paris Opera Ballet Etoiles Guillaume Diop and Sae Eun Park, performing Rudolf Nureyev's pas de deux from Romeo & Juliet during the festival's first week and Thaïs during the second. Dance Theatre of Harlem Company Artists Alexandra Hutchinson and Derek Brockington appear in the solo and pas de deux from John Taras' Firebird, while Houston Ballet Principal Dancer Harper Watters, First Soloist Naazir Muhammad, and Demi-Soloist Kellen Hornbuckleperform Stanton Welch's Clear.

New York City Ballet Principal Taylor Stanley appears across both weeks in two distinctly contemporary solos: Kyle Abraham'sacclaimed Show Pony and Andrea Miller's Middle Length Poem. Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's Shota Miyoshi performs Bob Fosse's Percussion IV, and Alonzo King LINES Ballet Guest Artist Babatunji appears in Lift Every Voice, an excerpt from Alonzo King's Deep River.

The programming is completed by Dwight Rhoden's Ave Maria, performed during the first week by Complexions Contemporary Ballet Artists April Watson and Joe González, and during the second by González and Madison Brown; Houston Thomas' Young Lovers, danced by González and Aeron Buchanan; and Ingrid Silva's Interactions, performed by Elias Re and Renan Cerdeiro. Together, the works create a sweeping portrait of ballet across styles, generations, institutions, and traditions, united through Copeland's expansive and deeply personal curatorial perspective.

Across two weeks, the 2026 Misty Copeland curated Joyce Ballet Festival becomes more than a gathering of exceptional dancers. It is a declaration of ballet's vitality, bringing its history into direct conversation with the artists advancing it now. Guided by one of the most consequential figures of her generation, the festival offers audiences a rare opportunity to witness ballet's legacy, immediacy, and future sharing one stage.

Complete programming and casting are below.

Programming and casting are subject to change.

Week One: August 4–9

Interactions

Choreography by Ingrid Silva

Performed by Elias Re and Renan Cerdeiro

Show Pony

Choreography by Kyle Abraham

Performed by New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Taylor Stanley

Percussion IV

Choreography by Bob Fosse

Performed by Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Dancer Shota Miyoshi

Young Lovers (excerpt)

Choreography by Houston Thomas

Performed by Complexions Contemporary Ballet Artists Joe González and Aeron Buchanan

Sonata for Two Cellos

Choreography by José Limón

Performed by New York City Ballet Soloist Victor Abreu

Live music by cellists Titilayo Ayangade and Sahara von Hattenberger

Romeo & Juliet

Choreography by Rudolf Nureyev

Performed by Paris Opera Ballet Etoiles Guillaume Diop and Sae Eun Park

Not performed Tuesday, August 4

Ave Maria

Choreography by Dwight Rhoden

Performed by Complexions Contemporary Ballet Artist Joe González and Artist-in-Residence April Watson

New Commission, Title to Be Announced

Choreography by Aleisha Walker

Performed by Madison Brown, Carly Greene, Delaney Washington, and Aleisha Walker

Week Two: August 11–16

Clear

Choreography by Stanton Welch

Performed by Houston Ballet Principal Dancer Harper Watters, First Soloist Naazir Muhammad, and Demi-Soloist Kellen Hornbuckle

Middle Length Poem

Choreography by Andrea Miller

Performed by New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Taylor Stanley

Deep River (excerpt: Lift Every Voice)

Choreography by Alonzo King

Performed by Alonzo King LINES Ballet Guest Artist Babatunji

Firebird (solo and pas de deux excerpts)

Choreography by John Taras

Performed by Dance Theatre of Harlem Company Artists Alexandra Hutchinson and Derek Brockington

Ave Maria

Choreography by Dwight Rhoden

Performed by Madison Brown and Joe González

Thaïs

Choreography by Rudolf Nureyev

Performed by Paris Opera Ballet Etoiles Guillaume Diop and Sae Eun Park

Not performed Sunday, August 16

Mantle

Choreography by James Whiteside

Performed by American Ballet Theatre dancers Sierra Armstrong, Madison Brown, Finnian Carmeci, Ingrid Thoms, SunMi Park, and Christine Shevchenko

SunMi Park: August 11–14

Christine Shevchenko: August 15–16

Ingrid Thoms: August 11–12

Madison Brown: August 13–16

Melt

World Premiere Joyce Commission

Choreography by Ilo

Performed by Ilo, Olivia Bell, Deven Crawford, Vinicius Freire, Raven Joseph, and Kylie Takeno Williams

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets, ranging in price from $17–$92 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street in Chelsea. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

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