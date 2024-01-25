Colman Domingo Joins Michael Jackson Biopic

Currently in production, the film is slated to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Colman Domingo will play Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jackson, in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

Deadline reports that Domingo will be joining the cast, which is led by Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, playing his uncle. Antoine Fuqua is directing the feature with a screenplay by John Logan.

“I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon.  Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation," Domingo says.

"After seeing [Jaafar Jackson] in rehearsal, my mind was blown," Domingo continued. "There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence is simply on another level."

The film, titled Michael, will be produced by Graham King and the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. The film is not an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, which is now playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Jackson was one of the most popular entertainers in the world, and was the best-selling music artist during the year of his death. Jackson's contributions to music, dance, and fashion along with his publicized personal life made him a global figure in popular culture for over four decades.

About Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo, the Emmy Award-winning actor, playwright and producer, has received a 2024 Bafta, SAG, Critics Choice and Golden Globe award nomination for his recent role as Civil Rights leader Bayard Rustin in Higher Ground's Rustin. Additionally, Domingo is well known for his Emmy Award-winning role as “Ali” in HBO's Euphoria as well as his roles in The Color Purple movie musical adaptation.

Additional credits include: Zola, If Beale Street Could Talk, Candyman and many more. Domingo co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham and co-wrote, produced and starred in the Academy Award shortlisted animated short film New Moon. In 2024, Domingo will be seen in A24's Sing Sing, Focus Features' Drive Away Dolls, and The Madness, an eight-part limited series by Clement Virgo for Netflix.

Colman Domingo is best known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.



