Club Helsinki Hudson Will Host a Book Launch Party For Malcolm Nance's 'The Plot To Betray America'

A book launch party for intelligence expert and news commentator Malcolm Nance's brand-new book, "The Plot to Betray America," will take place at Club Helsinki Hudson on Sunday, November 10, at 7pm. Admission is free but a suggest donation of $20 will go towards supporting Warrior's Haven in Stockport, NY whose mission it is to assist in the education, care and recovery of all Veterans and their families.

Malcolm Nance is one of the world's most renowned intelligence experts and a popular guest on NBC News, MSNBC, and WAMC Northeast Public Radio. With over 33 years combating radical extremist terrorism, Nance - a Hudson Valley resident -- is known for championing human rights, ethical responsibility and cultural awareness in intelligence practices.

In his newest book, "The Plot to Betray America: How Team Trump Embraced Our Enemies, Compromised Our Security, and How We Can Fix It," Nance argues that President Trump and his team have conspired to commit the greatest act of treason in the history of the United States: betrayal of the oath of office for personal gain.

"The Plot to Betray America" contains in-depth interviews with insiders, analysis from intelligence experts, and substantial evidence of Trump's deep financial ties to Russia. It also provides solutions on how to protect America's compromised security.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.





