Club Helsinki Hudson Will Host a Book Launch Party For Malcolm Nance's 'The Plot To Betray America'
A book launch party for intelligence expert and news commentator Malcolm Nance's brand-new book, "The Plot to Betray America," will take place at Club Helsinki Hudson on Sunday, November 10, at 7pm. Admission is free but a suggest donation of $20 will go towards supporting Warrior's Haven in Stockport, NY whose mission it is to assist in the education, care and recovery of all Veterans and their families.
Malcolm Nance is one of the world's most renowned intelligence experts and a popular guest on NBC News, MSNBC, and WAMC Northeast Public Radio. With over 33 years combating radical extremist terrorism, Nance - a Hudson Valley resident -- is known for championing human rights, ethical responsibility and cultural awareness in intelligence practices.
In his newest book, "The Plot to Betray America: How Team Trump Embraced Our Enemies, Compromised Our Security, and How We Can Fix It," Nance argues that President Trump and his team have conspired to commit the greatest act of treason in the history of the United States: betrayal of the oath of office for personal gain.
"The Plot to Betray America" contains in-depth interviews with insiders, analysis from intelligence experts, and substantial evidence of Trump's deep financial ties to Russia. It also provides solutions on how to protect America's compromised security.
For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Watch Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Part Of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE in this brand new preview of the live event!... (read more)
Confirmed: Idina Menzel Will Play the Evil Stepmother in Upcoming CINDERELLA Film
It's official! Billboard has confirmed that Idina Menzel will be joining the upcoming movie adaptation of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello! Menzel ... (read more)
Photos: THE HUMANS Film Adaptation Wraps Filming; Cast Members Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, and More, Celebrate!
The upcoming film adaptation of The Humans has wrapped filming!... (read more)
Oxford University Replaces Clapping With Jazz Hands Due To Anxiety Trigger Concerns
Students at the University of Oxford have voted to recommend students replace clapping, which can be a trigger for some students, with jazz hands.... (read more)
Taylor Swift Reveals She Auditioned For Eponine In Tom Hooper's LES MISERABLES; Reveals New CATS Song Details
In a new interview with Variety, Taylor Swift has revealed she has previously auditioned for CATS director Tom Hooper for the 2012 film adaptation of ... (read more)
BroadwayHD Announces November Lineup Including PUTTING IT TOGETHER Starring Carol Burnett, NUNSENSE, and More!
BroadwayHD is heading into November with a stellar lineup, lead by knock-out performances of theater classics. The all-female production of Donmar War... (read more)