Claudia Haas Releases DEAR ANNE, FROM NINA & MY BROTHER'S GIFT

Prolific playwright Claudia Haas has released Dear Anne, From Nina, about Anne Frank's real American pen pal and My Brother's Gift, based on the remarkable true story of Heinz Geiringer -- neighbor and friend of Anne Frank. Both plays are licensed by Stage Partners. Read them for free in their entirety on the Stage Partners website.

About the Plays:

My Brother's Gift

Based on the remarkable true story of Heinz Geiringer -- neighbor and friend of Anne Frank -- we follow the story of a young artist and loving brother living in unconscionable circumstances. A trained musician at only 15 and now forced to live in hiding and silence, Heintz turns to painting and poetry to express his everyday terror but hope of the future. Through Heinz's inspired paintings, nostalgic love of life, and his sister Eva's remembrances, we are shown the power of art to offer hope and healing. Throughout the play, Heinz's paintings are used as projections to set the scene.

Full-length and one-act versions with suggestions for virtual performances are available for licensing. A list of educational and classroom resources for this play is available through Stage Partners, as are the downloadable files of the paintings, courtesy of Heinz's sister, Eva Geiringer Schloss.

A wonderful resource for Educational Theatre programs and casts of the play is a video interview with Holocuast Survivor Eva Geiringer Schloss and playwright Claudia Haas discussing the play.

https://www.yourstagepartners.com/blogs/news/my-brothers-gift-interview

Dear Anne, From Nina

In February 1940, a young girl in Iowa pulled the name of a pen pal out of a hat. That name was Anne Frank. There was a brief correspondence before the Nazis invaded The Netherlands. The play is a coming-of-age reflection of that time from 1940-1942. While Nina and Jeannie strive to be "citizens of the world" in their tiny town of Danville, Anne and Margot try to live their lives in a world that doesn't want them.

Full-length and one-act versions of the script are available and can be adapted for virtual performances. Stage Partners provides free lesson plans and educational resources for theaters and students producing the play.

Read a Q&A with playwright Claudia Haas about the play. https://www.yourstagepartners.com/blogs/news/playwright-q-and-a-claudia-haas-dear-anne-from-nina