Classical Theatre Of Harlem Garners 10 AUDELCO Awards Nominations For Its Production Of Betty Shamieh's MALVOLIO

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) announces it has been nominated for 10 AUDELCO (Audience Development Committee) Awards for its production of Malvolio.

The production, written by Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence Betty Shamieh, earned rave reviews and ran from July 8 through 29 during CTH's Free Uptown Shakespeare in the Park at Harlem's Marcus Garvey Park.

Established and incorporated in 1973 by Vivian Robinson (1926-1996) to stimulate interest in and support of performing arts in Black communities, AUDELCO is the only organization with a formally established awards ceremony presented to the Black theatre community.

Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of The Classical Theatre of Harlem, says: “We are incredibly honored by these nominations for Malvolio, and that they recognize the incredible talent both off and on the stage. It was an honor to present Ms. Shamieh's work and these nominations are a reflection of the magic she and CTH were able to create together.”

CTH's AUDELCO nominations include:

MALVOLIO

Betty Shamieh, the playwright, adds “I am deeply grateful for this nomination as working on Malvolio in Harlem has been one of my most profound artistic joys. Much thanks to the visionary Ty Jones and fantastic CTH team for working tirelessly to present this story of redemption with a cast of comic titans and a dream team of a crew for free for our community.”

The winners will be announced during the 51st Annual AUDELCO Awards on Nov. 20. CTH recently announced it will be hosting Brandon Victor Dixon for his Here for the Holidays Concert, an evening of Christmas cabaret, at Red Rooster in Harlem on Dec. 18. In addition, CTH released its full lineup for its 25 Anniversary year.

The Classical Theatre of Harlem creates theatre that entertains diverse audiences who desire to be highly engaged emotionally and highly satisfied intellectually by productions anchored in the context of the African Diaspora. Our mission is to maintain a professional theatre company dedicated to returning the classics to the stages of Harlem; to create employment and educational outreach opportunities in the theatre arts; to create and nurture a new, young, and culturally diverse audience for the classics; and to heighten the awareness of theatre and of great art in Harlem. For more information, go to cthnyc.org.