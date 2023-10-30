Classical Theatre Of Harlem Garners 10 AUDELCO Awards Nominations For Its Production Of Betty Shamieh's MALVOLIO

AUDELCO is the only organization with a formally established awards ceremony presented to the Black theatre community.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 2 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 3 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 4 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival

Classical Theatre Of Harlem Garners 10 AUDELCO Awards Nominations For Its Production Of Betty Shamieh's MALVOLIO

Classical Theatre Of Harlem Garners 10 AUDELCO Awards Nominations For Its Production Of Betty Shamieh's MALVOLIO

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) announces it has been nominated for 10 AUDELCO (Audience Development Committee) Awards for its production of Malvolio.

The production, written by Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence Betty Shamieh, earned rave reviews and ran from July 8 through 29 during CTH's Free Uptown Shakespeare in the Park at Harlem's Marcus Garvey Park.

Established and incorporated in 1973 by Vivian Robinson (1926-1996) to stimulate interest in and support of performing arts in Black communities, AUDELCO is the only organization with a formally established awards ceremony presented to the Black theatre community.

Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of The Classical Theatre of Harlem, says: “We are incredibly honored by these nominations for Malvolio, and that they recognize the incredible talent both off and on the stage. It was an honor to present Ms. Shamieh's work and these nominations are a reflection of the magic she and CTH were able to create together.”

CTH's AUDELCO nominations include:

MALVOLIO

Betty Shamieh, the playwright, adds “I am deeply grateful for this nomination as working on Malvolio in Harlem has been one of my most profound artistic joys. Much thanks to the visionary Ty Jones and fantastic CTH team for working tirelessly to present this story of redemption with a cast of comic titans and a dream team of a crew for free for our community.”

The winners will be announced during the 51st Annual AUDELCO Awards on Nov. 20. CTH recently announced it will be hosting Brandon Victor Dixon for his Here for the Holidays Concert, an evening of Christmas cabaret, at Red Rooster in Harlem on Dec. 18. In addition, CTH released its full lineup for its 25 Anniversary year.

The Classical Theatre of Harlem creates theatre that entertains diverse audiences who desire to be highly engaged emotionally and highly satisfied intellectually by productions anchored in the context of the African Diaspora. Our mission is to maintain a professional theatre company dedicated to returning the classics to the stages of Harlem; to create employment and educational outreach opportunities in the theatre arts; to create and nurture a new, young, and culturally diverse audience for the classics; and to heighten the awareness of theatre and of great art in Harlem. For more information, go to cthnyc.org.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Jenn Colella and Mo Mullen Are Expecting Their First Child! Photo
Jenn Colella and Mo Mullen Are Expecting Their First Child!

BroadwayWorld is sending congratulations to Tony Award-nominee Jenn Colella and her wife Mo Mullen on the announcement of their first child!

2
Video: See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo
Video: See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour

Get a first look at new footage of the North American Tour of Girl From the North Country!

3
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances on Broadway Photo
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances on Broadway

Only three more weeks to see the strictly limited engagement of THE SHARK IS BROKEN, the laugh-out-loud comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway.

4
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of Walk Like A Woman Photo
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'

Watch Here Lies Love cast members Sarah Kay and Nathan Angelo perform an unplugged version of 'Walk Like A Woman' below!

More Hot Stories For You

THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances on BroadwayTHE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances on Broadway
JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING to Live Stream Final Week of Broadway RunJAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING to Live Stream Final Week of Broadway Run
Ato Blankson-Wood to Star as 'Cliff' in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on BroadwayAto Blankson-Wood to Star as 'Cliff' in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Becomes Longest Running Production Ever at the Lyric TheatreHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Becomes Longest Running Production Ever at the Lyric Theatre

Videos

See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Video
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman' Video
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged Video
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You