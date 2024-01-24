Classical Meets Country: Distinguished Concerts International New York Presents A Genre-Bending Bluegrass Mass

On Sunday, February 18, Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) will present Bluegrass Mass, a celebration of the American tradition of country-style Bluegrass music, with an electrifying blend of gospel and folk in Carol Barnett's, The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass.

The act will be led by DCINY Guest Conductor Dr. Tucker Biddlecombe (Ph.D.). Along with the Distinguished Concerts Singers International, New York City's very own Downtown Voices will be featured amongst the choir, with a special solo act including pieces by Rachmaninoff, Schönberg, and Sheehan, directed by special guest, Stephen Sands.

Downtown Voices will kick off the afternoon event with a performance of Benedict Sheehan's In the Wondrous Blending of Sounds from Akathist, featuring Elizabeth Bates, Soprano; Arnold Schönberg's Friede auf Erden; and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Bogoród̃itse D̃évo from All Night Vigil.

“Inspired by his childhood experiences in St. Petersburg churches and encouraged by Orthodox music scholar Stepan Smolensky, Rachmaninov aimed to create a work authentic to Russian traditions,” says Sands. “The piece, dedicated to Smolensky's memory, combines ancient chants from the Russian Orthodox Church's Obikhod collection with Rachmaninov's inventive melodies, resulting in a timeless and sophisticated composition that finally achieved recognition in the West after the fall of the Soviet Union.”

Of Schönberg's Friede auf Erden (Peace on Earth), the director describes it as “revolutionary work that challenges traditional harmonic norms and vocal conventions of its time,” adding that beyond its musical innovations, the work delves into themes of peace and unity, conveying a profound message.

The second act will focus on the work of Barnett, led by Dr. Biddlecombe, who has been serving as director for the Nashville Symphony Chorus since 2016. He will be bringing an impressive resume with him when he takes the stage at Carnegie Hall. In addition to his work with the Nashville Symphony Chorus, he also serves as Associate Professor and Director of Choral Studies at Vanderbilt University's Blair School of Music, where he directs the Vanderbilt Chorale, the Vanderbilt Glee Club, and teaches courses in choral conducting and music education. His work with the Nashville Symphony has included chorus preparation for many of the repertoire's most revered masterworks.

Dr. Biddlecombe will lead vocal artists from Distinguished Concerts Singers International (DCSI): Downtown Voices (NY) (Stephen Sands, Director); Dubuque Chorale (IA) (Dr. Amanda Huntleigh, Director); GPS Singers (TN) (Emily K. Tousek, Director); Green Hope High School Voices of Hope (NC) (Allen Botwick, Director); McCallie Men's Chorus(TN) (James Oliver Harr, Director); Nashville Symphony Chorus (TN) (Tucker Biddlecombe, Director); Northport High School Tour Choir (NY) (Dana Warren, Director); SMS Heritage Singers (KS) (Jon Duncan, Director); and individual singers from around the globe.

“To bring the solemnity of the classical choir-based mass together with the down home sparkle of bluegrass—now there's an assignment for a composer!” writes Barnett in her composer's note. “My highest hope is that listeners coming from one tradition, classical or bluegrass (and perhaps dubious about the other), might discover something new and wonderful in the combination. Composing the music for The World Beloved has given me the chance to write cheery sacred music—imagine! And it has brought me back to roots I only barely remember.”

“This isn't your grandmother's classical music, nor is it your grandfather's bluegrass,” says DCINY co-founder and artistic director Jonathan Griffith. “It's an exploration and celebration of good music, merging two popular genres that may not seem like they belong together. This will prove that assumption wrong.”

Sunday, February 18, 2024, 2pm ET

Perelman Stage | Stern Auditorium, Carnegie Hall

Tickets start at $23

DCINY celebrates the American tradition of country-style Bluegrass music with an electrifying blend of gospel and folk in Carol Barnett's, The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass led by DCINY Guest Conductor Tucker Biddlecombe. Along with the Distinguished Concerts Singers International, New York City's very own Downtown Voices will be featured amongst the choir, with a special solo act including pieces by Rachmaninoff, Schönberg, and Sheehan, directed by Stephen Sands.

Special Guests

Tucker Biddlecombe, Guest Conductor

Stephen Sands, Director, Downtown Voices

Elizabeth Bates, Soprano

Distinguished Concerts Singers International Performers

Downtown Voices (NY) (Stephen Sands, Director)

Dubuque Chorale (IA) (Dr. Amanda Huntleigh, Director)

GPS Singers (TN) (Emily K. Tousek, Director)

Green Hope High School Voices of Hope (NC) (Allen Botwick, Director)

McCallie Men's Chorus (TN) (James Oliver Harr, Director)

Nashville Symphony Chorus (TN) (Tucker Biddlecombe, Director)

Northport High School Tour Choir (NY) (Dana Warren, Director)

SMS Heritage Singers (KS) (Jon Duncan, Director)

And individual singers from around the globe.

*Denotes DCINY Alumni

Founded in 2007 by Iris Derke and Jonathan Griffith, with its first public performance in January 2008, DCINY is a leading producer of dynamic musical entertainment in renowned international venues. Over 40,000 musicians representing 47 countries and all 50 states have participated in DCINY productions. Since the inception of the company, DCINY has produced 17 world premieres and more than 200 concerts for over 200,000 audience members. DCINY celebrated its 10th Anniversary Season in 2018. With unforgettable world-class concert experiences, empowering educational programs, and a global community of artists and audiences, DCINY changes lives through the power of musical performance. In addition to being selected four times for Inc. 5000, DCINY has received national recognition with multiple American Prizes including by Jonathan Griffith, Founder and Music Director of Distinguished Concerts Orchestra (Winner 2014 American Prize in Conducting, Professional Orchestra Division) and DCINY's General Director and Co-Founder Iris Derke and the DCINY Team (Winner 2015 American Prize in Arts Marketing). For more information and a full list of events go to DCINY.org.