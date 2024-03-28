Classic Stage Company's WINE IN THE WILDERNESS Moved to 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Classic Stage Company's upcoming production of Wine in the Wilderness, written by Alice Childress and directed by LaChanze, has been postponed. Originally set to begin performances in spring 2024, Wine in the Wilderness will be produced during the 2024-2025 season at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

"We’re so excited about the incredible team that is coming together for Wine in the Wilderness,” shared Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson. “Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts have arisen that will prevent the production from taking place this spring, but we look forward to sharing this piece with audiences as part of next season.”

Fortune has smiled on artist Bill Jameson – his friends just introduced him to a model for the final piece of his triptych on Black womanhood. But this woman, Tomorrow Marie, is no mere muse, and she’s about to give Bill much more than he bargained for. Set against the backdrop of the 1964 Harlem riot on a hot summer night, Wine in the Wilderness is a rarely-seen play from the brilliant mind of Alice Childress, whose Trouble in Mind recently took Broadway by storm. That production’s star, Tony-winner LaChanze, brings her deep connection to Childress's work to her New York directing debut.



CSC’s 23/24 season included I Can Get It for You Wholesale, featuring music and lyrics by Harold Rome, a book by Jerome Weidman with revisions made by his son, John Weidman, and directed by Trip Cullman and Fiasco Theater’s production of Pericles, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Ben Steinfeld.

