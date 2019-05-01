City Harvest's 2019 Gala Raises Enough To Provide Over 14 Million Meals For New Yorkers In Need

Last night, City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization, hosted City Harvest: The 2019 Gala and raised $4.1 million-enough to provide over 14 million meals to New Yorkers in need. The electric-rock-themed event, which took place at Cipriani 42nd Street, was hosted by Chrissy Teigen, TV host, model, and bestselling author, and Antoni Porowski, Emmy Award-winning TV personality, actor, food expert, author and restaurateur. Both are members of City Harvest's Food Council, a group of culinary experts and top chefs dedicated to supporting and spreading awareness of City Harvest's mission.

The evening honored individuals who have shown tremendous commitment to supporting City Harvest's work to feed the more than 1.2 million New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables.

Richard Gere was presented with the Misook Doolittle Heart of the City Award. As an activist for humanitarian issues around the globe, Richard has raised awareness of hunger in New York City with his dedicated support of City Harvest's work.

Marc and Kris Granetz received the Mnuchin Family Award. They have been steadfast supporters of City Harvest for nearly 25 years and have helped grow the organization through their dedication to feeding New Yorkers in need. Marc, who is Chief Administrative Officer at JPMorgan Chase, has served on City Harvest's Board of Directors since 2013.

Chef Michael White received the City Harvest Award for Commitment. Head chef and owner of the acclaimed Altamarea Group, Chef White joined City Harvest's Food Council in 2009-serving as a powerful ambassador for the organization, helping to raise funds and awareness, and donating food from his restaurants to help feed New Yorkers in need.

Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild-winning performer, Darren Criss took to the stage to sing to a crowd of 600 City Harvest supporters. The event featured appearances by: acclaimed rapper and songwriter Nas; Grammy Award-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco; and tv personalities Ryan Serhant and Emilia Bechrakis in their first appearance since the birth of their daughter; as well as culinary experts Eric Ripert, Geoffrey Zakarian, Ted Allen, Marc Murphy, Pat LaFrieda, Dominique Ansel, Elizabeth Falkner, Dana Cowin, Michael Anthony, Simon Kim, Aldo Sohm, Alfred Portale, Angie Mar, Bill Telepan, Markus Glocker, and Eden Grinshpan.

The live auction, led by Nicholas Lowry, President of Swann Auction Galleries, raised over $1.5 million. The highlight was Eric Ripert's lot, a private dinner in the winner's home prepared by the culinary legend himself, featuring performances by renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Academy Award and Grammy-winning singer John Legend, with Chrissy Teigen and Richard Gere also joining the guests. The auction lot sold for $1 million.

Other items included: a private karaoke party hosted by restaurateur Simon Kim and Michelin-starred chef David Shim at Undercote, Flatiron's uber-chic bar beneath their acclaimed restaurant, Cote, where guests will be joined by Nas and enjoy cronuts and cookie shots prepared by acclaimed pastry chef Dominque Ansel; a potluck dinner for 8 hosted by City Harvest Food Council Chairman Geoffrey Zakarian, in his home, joined by Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron; and a sumptuous four-course meal for 20 guests prepared by Michael White at his restaurant Vaucluse or in the winner's home, featuring Sabatino Truffles.

The evening's co-chair committee included Misook and Harry Doolitle, Lise and Michael Evans, Carola and Robert Jain, Christine and Richard Mack, Kirsten and Patrick McMahon, Heather Crosby Mnuchin, and Sandra and Eric Ripert.

City Harvest: The 2019 Gala was generously sponsored by: Moët Hennessy USA, I. Halper, Mandarin Oriental New York, Walgreens/Duane Reade, Taylor Creative, Skylark, and United Airlines.

For more information please visit: www.cityharvest.org.





