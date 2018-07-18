Christopher Sieber And Jennifer Simard Lead ANNIE At The Muny Opening Today!

Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard star as the stoically affluent Daddy Warbucks and the deliciously wicked Miss Hannigan, respectively, in the theatre's centennial season production of Annie, beginning today and running through July 25.

Annie is directed by John Tartaglia and choreographed by Jessica Hartman with music direction by Colin Welford.

"Christopher stopped the show last season as show-businessy Herod in our Superstar," commented Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "I can't wait for our audiences to experience his warmth and humor and gentleness as our Warbucks."

"Jennifer Simard has been on a Muny wish list for many years. Her comic smarts and endless talents are one of Broadway's treasures. This is going to be epic," continued Isaacson.

Christopher Sieber (Warbucks) returns to The Muny where he portrayed King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar last summer. Sieber made his Broadway debut alongside Susan Egan in Triumph of Love (starring Betty Buckley and F. Murray Abraham). Other Broadway and West End credits include: Beauty and the Beast (Gaston), Into the Woods (Rapunzel's Prince), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Trevor Graydon), Chicago (Billy Flynn, multiple engagements), Monty Python's Spamalot (Sir Galahad, original Broadway and West End casts, Tony nomination), Shrek the Musical (Lord Farquaad, original Broadway cast, Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Drama League nominations), La Cage Aux Folles (Georges, opposite Harvey Fierstein) and Matilda (Agatha Trunchbull). Touring credits include: La Cage Aux Folles (Albin, opposite George Hamilton). Television credits include: Two of a Kind, It's All Relative, Sex and the City, Elementary, The Good Wife, Ed, Law & Order SVU, Guiding Light, All My Children and Another World. Sieber has performed with the Toronto Symphony and the New York City Opera.

Jennifer Simard (Miss Hannigan) is a Tony, four-time Drama Desk, two-time Drama League and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Broadway credits include: Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (starring opposite Mo Rocca) and the original companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical. Off-Broadway credits include: the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU, The Thing About Men and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include: The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead and Sisters. Television credits include: The Good Wife, Law & Order, Law & Order SVU, The King of Queens and Younger. Twitter @simardjennifer and Instagram @thejennifersimard

Annie has a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin.

Leapin' lizards, everyone's favorite plucky, irresistible orphan is back! Based on the popular 1920s Harold Gray comic strip, Little Orphan Annie, Annie is considered one of the most acclaimed musicals of all time. This seven-time Tony Award-winning family favorite features unforgettable hits like "It's the Hard Knock Life," "Easy Street" and the iconic Broadway standard "Tomorrow." You can bet your bottom dollar this is one beloved, multigenerational Muny favorite guaranteed to entertain the entire family.

The seven shows in the 2018 Muny season are: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17),The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie(July 18-25), Gypsy (July 27-August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4-12). For more information, visit muny.org.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You