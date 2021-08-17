Christopher Massimine Steps Down From Pioneer Theater Company

Christopher Massimine will step down from the Pioneer Theater Company following reports that he embellished and exaggerated on his resume, in various interviews, and press releases about his accomplishments.

"Despite many good things that have happened over the last two years under my direction, effective Aug. 20, 2021, I will resign my position at Pioneer Theater Company in order to address issues in my personal and professional life, stemming from untreated and at times an incorrectly treated mental health condition..." he said in a statement to the New York Times.

He previously lead the National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene, which under his direction produced the highly acclaimed Yiddish production of Fiddler on the Roof, which enjoyed a successful run at the Museum of Jewish Heritage before moving to Stage 42 off-Broadway.

Claims made by Massimine which have been revealed to be fabrications or embellishments include a master's degree from NYU, his position with the Dramatist Guild, an award from an arts association which doesn't exist.