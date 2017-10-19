Christina Bianco and More Set for 9th Annual BROADWAY CAN! to Benefit City Harvest

The 9th Annual Broadway Can! Concert for City Harvest will be presented at Don't Tell Mama, Monday, November 13th at 7pm. The evening will be comprised of songs by composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh.

Bisen-Hersh will be joined on stage by a phenomenal cast of performers: Christina Bianco (Forbidden Broadway), Marc De La Cruz (If/Then), Dani Granati, Laurel Harris (Beautiful), Teresa Hui (Love Quirks), Trisha Jeffrey (Motown: The Musical), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q), Crystal Kellogg (School of Rock), Miriam Kushel, Kim Maresca (Ruthless), Tyler McKenzie (Hamilton), Sam Poon (The King and I), Pearl Rhein (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), Clinton Roane (The Scottsboro Boys), Celia Mei Rubin (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), Matthew Schatz (Heathers: The Musical), Shelley Thomas (Brooklyn: The Musical) and Edward Tolve (Sayonara). The concert is produced by Noah W. Sprock.

The audience can expect to hear 20 songs from Bisen-Hersh's catalog, featuring popular songs from his cabaret acts and his musicals Love Quirks and More to Love. The evening will also feature songs from his new musical, The Diamond as Big as The Ritz, which is having an industry reading on November 9th and 10th. Set to the rhythms of early 20th century music, F. Scott Fitzgerald's comic novella is told through the eyes of young foreign woman, today, seeking to immigrate to the U.S. With Fitzgerald's deliberate satire involving impossibly wealthy Americans and the author's cavalier treatment of race issues, the story takes on added comic satire and an edgy, engrossing perspective viewed almost 100 years after the story was written.

All the proceeds and collected canned goods will be donated to City Harvest, which has "served New York City for more than 30 years" as a "food rescue organization, dedicated to feeding the city's hungry men, women, and children."

For more information or to donate, visit www.sethbh.com/broadway-can or go to www.cityharvest.org.

IF YOU GO:

THE 9TH ANNUAL BROADWAY CAN!

a Concert for City Harvest

A night of Seth Bisen-Hersh's music performed by Broadway performers!

Monday, November 13th, 7pm

Featuring:

Christina Bianco (Forbidden Broadway)

Seth Bisen-Hersh

Marc De La CRUZ (If/Then)

SHINIYA DANIELS

DANI GRANATI

Laurel Harris (Beautiful)

TERESA HUI (Love Quirks)

Trisha Jeffrey (Motown: The Musical)

Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q)

Crystal Kellogg (School of Rock)

MIRIAM KUSHEL

Kim Maresca (Ruthless)

Tyler McKenzie (Hamilton)

Sam Poon (The King and I)

Pearl Rhein (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812)

Clinton Roane (The Scottsboro Boys)

Celia Mei Rubin (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812)

Matthew Schatz (Heathers: The Musical)

Shelley Thomas (Brooklyn: The Musical)

Edward Tolve (Sayonara)

At Don't Tell Mama, 343 W. 46th St.

$18 Cover/2 Drink Minimum (cash only - $2 off with the donation of a canned good).

Call for reservations after 4: 212-757-0788 or online at www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/broadway-can-11-13

Produced by Noah W. Sprock

Related Articles