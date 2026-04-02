Chris Redd and Larry Owens to Join UCBLK at Upright Citizens Brigade This April

Join hosts Justin Catchens (New York Comedy Fest), Shem Pennant (BBC) & Dominique Kaplowitz (iHeartRadio) as they present UCBLK (pronounced "You See Black"), a variety show showcasing Black comedians. The event takes place at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre on Saturday, April 4th at 7pm, with doors opening at 6:45pm.

The April show features a line-up of incredibly talented black performers such as Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), Larry Owens (Abbott Elementary), Grace Johnson (Just For Laughs New Faces 2025), Jess Henderson (And Just Like That...), the sketch team Harlem's In Living Color & more. They will also be joined by special guest Jon Lampley of The Last Show with Stephen Colbert's House Band, who will tell stories that will be used to inspire improv scenes.

Audiences can expect a night of improv, sketch, stand-up and music like they've never seen before. UCBLK aims to recognize Black performers excelling in spaces where they've historically been marginalized.

Tickets are $15 for in-person and $10 for livestream. The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre is located near Union Square, at 242 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10003.