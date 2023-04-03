Chita Rivera Will Appear In Conversation With Nathan Lane For The Launch of Her Memoir

To celebrate and kick-off the publication of her long-awaited book CHITA: A MEMOIR, the legendary Chita Rivera will appear in conversation with her dear friend Nathan Lane on Monday, April 24, 2023, 7:00 PM at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center, 10 East 66 Street, NYC. The ticket price to the one-night only event includes a copy of CHITA: A MEMOIR, co-written with arts journalist Patrick Pacheco.

The event is in partnership with The Entertainment Community Fund.

Chita says "I've long considered writing my memoir, but I've never been one to look back...until now. Now it feels right and with Patrick Pacheco, I couldn't be more pleased to pass on my experience to a new generation. I hope my words and thoughts about my life and career resonate and readers just might discover some things about me they never knew."

"Chita Rivera remains a force of nature, joy, energy and positivity," said Gady Levy, Executive Director of The Streicker Cultural Center. "We are honored and excited to welcome her for an extraordinary evening of conversation and stories with the amazing Nathan Lane."

The HarperOne book (an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers) will be published in English and Spanish on April 25, 2023 as well as the audio book recorded by Chita.

Join the iconic Tony Award winners Chita Rivera and Nathan Lane on Monday, April 24 and be a fly on the wall as Chita puts you in the room with Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerome Robbins, Bob Fosse, Hal Prince, Gower Champion, John Kander, Fred Ebb and so many others. From WEST SIDE STORY, BYE BYE BIRDIE and CHICAGO to THE RINK, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, THE VISIT and more.