Child's Play NY Will Host Roald Dahl Children's Camp

Child's Play NY will host a Roald Dahl-themed summer camp this year for children aged 7-11.

Explore the wild and wondrous worlds of our favorite children's author! Each day we'll dive into a different book and play the delightful (and revolting) characters inside it. Kids laugh and play together as they learn games and improvisations based on the stories.

Campers will get to hone their writing and improv skills as they create plays based on their favorite iconic characters or imagine new ones in this world, as well as learn and perform scenes from Dahl plays.

Campers are split into small groups by age.

View a sample schedule here.

Tuition is $200 for the week. Drop-in options available for $50/day.

Ages: 7-11

Dates: 07/06/2020 - 07/10/2020

Time: 9:30a-11:15a and 2:15p-4p, Plus Flexible Asynchronous Work

Learn more and register at https://childsplayny.com/camps/dahl-in-play/.

