Child's Play NY Will Host Roald Dahl Children's Camp
Child's Play NY will host a Roald Dahl-themed summer camp this year for children aged 7-11.
Explore the wild and wondrous worlds of our favorite children's author! Each day we'll dive into a different book and play the delightful (and revolting) characters inside it. Kids laugh and play together as they learn games and improvisations based on the stories.
Campers will get to hone their writing and improv skills as they create plays based on their favorite iconic characters or imagine new ones in this world, as well as learn and perform scenes from Dahl plays.
Campers are split into small groups by age.
Tuition is $200 for the week. Drop-in options available for $50/day.
Ages: 7-11
Dates: 07/06/2020 - 07/10/2020
Time: 9:30a-11:15a and 2:15p-4p, Plus Flexible Asynchronous Work
Learn more and register at https://childsplayny.com/camps/dahl-in-play/.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
All of this hype for #Hamilfilm is making us feel like it's 2015 again! So many #Ham4Ham episodes and memorizing the entire show... take our ultimate ... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Alexander Hamilton' From The HAMILTON Film
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the opening song from the HAMILTON film. Check out the original Broadway cast in action below! The show was filmed l... (read more)
Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Marlo Thomas and More to Appear on FREE TO BE…YOU AND ME Benefit Special
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will host a very special 'Free To Be...You and Me' episode of 'Stars In The House' on Friday,... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a TV Miniseries
The Phantom of the Opera is coming to the small screen in the form of a TV miniseries!... (read more)
42nd Street McDonald's in Times Square is Closing for Good
The New York Post has reported that the McDonald's on West 42nd Street in Times Square will be closing its doors for good.... (read more)
Malls, Gyms and Movie Theaters Will Not be Allowed to Reopen in New York in Phase 4
Newsday has reported that on Tuesday night, an aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that shopping malls, gyms and movie theaters will not be allowed to r... (read more)