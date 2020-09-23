Children's Museum Of Manhattan Reopens With New Curated Adventures For Small Groups

The museum will reopen beginning in October.

Today the Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM) announced it will reopen to the public on Friday, October 16 following a special member preview period beginning October 1. With a new focus on guided small group adventures that allow children to learn and play safely and separately, CMOM pioneers a new approach for children's museums during the pandemic.



For months, CMOM has worked with health advisors to reimagine a socially-distanced museum experience that encourages playful, in-person opportunities while maintaining social distancing protocols. With children entering another year of remote learning, creating engaging yet safe in-person educational activities has become all the more vital, especially for children in underserved communities.

Families can choose between two curated adventures led by a CMOM educator. "Playful Explorers" and "Superpower Creators" will bring small groups throughout the museum's beloved exhibitions-including PlayWorks and Adventures with Dora and Diego, as well as Inside Art and Superpowered Metropolis-to inspire learning through play.

In preparation for its reopening, CMOM has implemented new health and safety protocols in accordance with recommendations from the CDC and national, state, and city guidelines, which can be found here . Key changes include:

Contactless timed-ticket reservations and digital membership cards;

Temperature checks;

Mask and social distancing requirements;

The addition of new MERV13 air filters to protect against airborne virus transmissions;

Multiple daily cleanings and sanitization between timed group visits as well as new hand sanitizer stations.

