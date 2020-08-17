Cheryl Bentyne Joins THE EARLY SET With Gabrielle Stravelli

She will appear on the show this Wednesday, August 19.

Gabrielle Stravelli welcomes Cheryl Bentyne to "The Early Set" this Wednesday, August 19, at 6PM EDT, to discuss her solo career and her 40-years as a member of The Manhattan Transfer.

Born in Mount Vernon, Washington to a band leader father, Cheryl Bentyne began singing at an early age. After high school she worked as a big band singer and in clubs throughout Los An- geles until 1979, when she auditioned to replace Laurel Massé in The Manhattan Transfer and joined the group. Her first album with the group, Extensions, garnered the first of many Grammy Awards. Cheryl shares a Grammy with Bobby McFerrin for their arrangement of "Another Night in Tunisia" from The Manhattan Transfer album Vocalese and she co-wrote the Grammy-winning song "Sassy" from TMT's Offbeat of Avenues. Cheryl's solo career has been equally robust, and includes numerous albums featuring everything from jazz standards to pop and celebrations of Cole Porter, the Gershwin's and Anita O'Day.

Recent episodes of "The Early Set" have featured intimate conversations and music by vocalists Janis Siegel, (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices); multi-instrumentalist, composer and conductor Damien Sneed; jazz trumpeter and vocalist Benny Bennack III; pianist, vocalist/arranger Billy Stritch; comedian, actress and jazz musician Lea DeLaria; vocalists Aisha and Darius deHaas; pianist/vocalist Dena DeRose; and Japanese jazz flugelhorn player and vocalist TOKU.

"The Early Set" aims to reveal insights into the music-making process. Guests illuminate their creative choices for viewers with a wide range of musical knowledge - from experienced musicians to those just beginning their musical journey as well as music lovers. Each episode also raises funds for a charity chosen by the featured guests, which have included Black Lives Matter; The Ali Forney Center; One More Dog Rescue; Jazz Foundation of America.

Gabrielle Stravelli, celebrated jazz/pop vocalist and songwriter - debuted the online talk show, "The Early Set", featuring conversations with American and international jazz artists Wednesday, June 24. "The Early Set" is a weekly talk show dedicated to the artists who make live jazz (and more) happen in NYC and beyond. The show is produced by singer/actress Julie Garnyé, with the support of Birdland Jazz Club in New York City.

