Chelsea Music Festival Announces 2024 Culinary Artist-in-Residence Rachel Snyder

Chelsea Music Festival has announced its 2024 Culinary Artist-in-Residence Rachel Snyder. The Chelsea Music Festival, "Connecting the Dots," will feature collaborative creations from Snyder at concert receptions on June 24, 28, and 29, 2024. Festival tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

As the founder and owner of Rachel Snyder Hospitality, Snyder is a visionary in the culinary scene. Inspired by her upbringing in New York City, her perspective blends traditional techniques with personalized innovation. Whether it's an interactive natural wine- tasting lesson or a curated seated dinner for 30, Rachel's culinary philosophy revolves around the notion of accelerating the possibility of connection, believing that hospitality is about setting the scene for moments of surprising intersection.

Among her many achievements, Rachel has been honored with the prestigious James Beard Award for Culinary Excellence. She is the co-founder of the Busy Women Collective, a platform dedicated to empowering and celebrating women in the culinary industry, and has graced esteemed venues such as the iconic James Beard House and the renowned New York Food & Wine Festival.

Experience Rachel's creations and enjoy our common connection through food, and celebrate "Connecting the Dots."

2024 CHELSEA MUSIC FESTIVAL LINE-UP

Patitucci & Friends - Jazz, Song & Chamber Music

Monday, June 24 at 7pm at High Line Nine, 507 W. 27th Street, NYC

Jazz bassist John Patitucci and pianist Renee Rosnes - with Caleb Hudson on trumpet

Austrian duo baritone Daniel Gutmann (prize winner at Elīna Garanča's ZukunftsStimmen) & pianist Maximilian Kromer (International Brahms Competition winner)

Featuring pianist Robert Fleitz (1st Prize in 2022 John Cage Award)

Reception curated by Chef Rachel Snyder

Reimagined Gems- Vignettes Across Time

Friday, June 28 at 7pm at St. Paul's German Church, 315 W. 22nd Street, NYC

Festival Pre-Concert Talk (6pm) with Dr. Jessica Phillips-Silver (Growing Brains)

Featuring Harlem Quartet performing Caroline Shaw and Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel

World Premiere by Ania Vu featuring soprano Marisa Karchin

Pieces from trumpet player Caleb Hudson's 2024 album, Nothing Less, including Corelli arrangements

Reception curated by Chef Rachel Snyder

Festival Finale | Jazz Plasticity with Helen Sung

Saturday, June 29 at 7pm at DiMenna Center, 450 W. 37th Street, NYC

JazzPlasticity features the Helen Sung Quartet with pianist Helen Sung (2021 Guggenheim Fellow), drummer Kendrick Scott, saxophonist/clarinetist John Ellis, an bassist David Wong; this program was inspired by Helen's time as jazz artist-in-residence at the Columbia University Zuckerman Mind Brain Institute and in partnership with Arts & Minds.

Intermission talk by neuroscientist Dr. Sarah Woolley (Zuckerman Mind Brain Institute at Columbia University)

Reception curated by Chef Rachel Snyder

All programming subject to change