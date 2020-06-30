Charles Busch Brings DIE, MOMMIE, DIE! Back to Life in Upcoming Reading on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that Charles Busch will reprise his iconic performance as Angela Arden in a reading of his classic comedy "Die, Mommie, Die!" on Wednesday, July 1st at 2 PM ET as part of "Stars In The House's" "Plays In The House" series. Carl Andress will narrate the story and direct a killer cast, including Busch, Brandon Contreras (Lance Sussman), Jennifer Cody (Edith Sussman), Willie Garson (Sol Sussman), Ruth Williamson (Bootsie Carp), and BD Wong (Tony Parker), in support of The Actors Fund. Fans can watch live on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com, and will be able to donate to The Actors Fund during the performance. Those who can't join the live audience will still be able to enjoy the show online until 2 PM ET on Saturday, July 4th.

"Die, Mommie, Die!" is the latest addition to the "Plays In The House" series, in which luminaries of stage and screen read classics and new works on "Stars In The House" to raise money for The Actors Fund to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Past performances include MACBETH, with Patrick Page in the titular role; BLITHE SPIRIT, starring Leslie Uggams and William Jackson Harper; TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS, written by and starring Nia Vardalos; HAPPY DAYS with Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub; THE HEIDI CHRONICLES starring Cynthia Nixon, Joan Allen, and Boyd Gaines; and MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD featuring Andréa Burns and Justin Guarini, among others. On "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring together celebrity guests to sing and share stories: Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You