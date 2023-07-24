Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles

The Cottage is running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 2 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles

It's a big day at the Hayes Theatre, where Sandy Rustin's new play The Cottage will celebrate its Broadway opening night.

Set in the bucolic English countryside in 1923, The Cottage is a rollicking tale of sex, betrayal and love which explodes when one woman decides to be wildly indiscreet about her indiscretions and expose her latest affair to both her husband — and to her lover’s wife. The true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as an unpredictable and hilarious web of secrets begins to unravel.

"I grew up with Monty Python," explained Eric McCormack, who plays 'Beau'. "As soon as I read the first four pages [of the script], I was like, 'This guy is John Cleese!' That's very much what I love about him. He is very stiff upper lip, from a time when it was  a man's world. In this play, he systematically learns that the world is changing around him."

Watch below as the cast upacks their roles and watch highlights from the new show here!






RELATED STORIES

1
THE COTTAGE Opens Tonight on Broadway Photo
THE COTTAGE Opens Tonight on Broadway

The new American comedy The Cottage opens on Broadway tonight at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). Learn more about the production here!

2
Interview: Alex Moffat Talks About His Broadway Debut in THE COTTAGE Photo
Interview: Alex Moffat Talks About His Broadway Debut in THE COTTAGE

Get an inside look at SNL star Alex Moffat's Broadway debut in The Cottage. Don't miss this exclusive interview!

3
Video: Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway

Previews are now underway for the uproarious new American comedy The Cottage, written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) making his Broadway directorial debut. Check out video highlights of the cast in action here.

4
Jason Alexander on Stage: A Look Back at the Actors Theatrical Roles Photo
Jason Alexander on Stage: A Look Back at the Actor's Theatrical Roles

Tony Award winner Jason Alexander is making his Broadway directorial debut with The Cottage, which is now playing on Broadway. While Alexander may be best known for his roles on screen, including Seinfeld, Pretty Woman, and more, he also has a longstanding history with the stage!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Watch an All New Trailer For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Broadway Theatre, CatfordVideo: Watch an All New Trailer For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Broadway Theatre, Catford
Video: First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds PlayhouseVideo: First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Video: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Gears Up For Its NYC Run At Broadway In Bryant ParkVideo: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Gears Up For Its NYC Run At Broadway In Bryant Park
Video: Disney On Broadway Takes The Stage At Broadway In Bryant Park!Video: Disney On Broadway Takes The Stage At Broadway In Bryant Park!

Videos

Video: Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video Video: Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You