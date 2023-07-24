Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles

It's a big day at the Hayes Theatre, where Sandy Rustin's new play The Cottage will celebrate its Broadway opening night.

Set in the bucolic English countryside in 1923, The Cottage is a rollicking tale of sex, betrayal and love which explodes when one woman decides to be wildly indiscreet about her indiscretions and expose her latest affair to both her husband — and to her lover’s wife. The true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as an unpredictable and hilarious web of secrets begins to unravel.

"I grew up with Monty Python," explained Eric McCormack, who plays 'Beau'. "As soon as I read the first four pages [of the script], I was like, 'This guy is John Cleese!' That's very much what I love about him. He is very stiff upper lip, from a time when it was a man's world. In this play, he systematically learns that the world is changing around him."

