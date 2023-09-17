Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Jaja's African Hair Braiding will open October 3, 2023 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

Previews are now underway for the world premiere of Jaja's African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and directed by Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

This dazzling world premiere welcomes you into Jaja's bustling hair braiding salon in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home.

"This is a room full of rich, real, truthful perspectives. We're really digging into the Black female perspective," said Dominique Thorn, who plays Marie. "It really is an intimate and sacred space to do that discovery in- a hair braiding salon. We are grateful to get to play these women who usher you into that room."

Watch below as the cast unpacks their roles and get more scoop on what the show is all about here!






Recommended For You