Change Agent Celebrates Creative Black And Brown Femmes With First Ever Virtual Installment Of Micro Festival

Innovative arts curator Jasmin Agosto, produces her ninth-and first ever in New Haven-installment of La Sala Femme, the quarterly performing arts series that creates a sprawling, multidisciplinary canvas emphasizing the talents of creative womxn of color that is equal parts inspirational and enlightening.

Developing an expansive following as the brainchild behind Sageseeker Productions, Agosto-a Hartford-based and regionally recognized arts fixture-has partnered with Long Wharf Theatre to produce the upcoming, virtual iteration of the series that features live music and dance from Eric T. Bryan and Tom Sullivan of The New Mosaic, Sistah Anyango, Puma Simone, Lauren Horn, Fernanda Franco, and Addys Castillo; live art by Marsh; DJ sets by DJ Dana Game; and a libation demonstration by Hanifa Nayo Washington.

In a moment where mandated isolation has confined us all to the safety of our homes, Agosto is reminded of the roots of her groundbreaking work as she assumes the challenge of reimagining her approach to recreate the event's trademarked vigor in a virtual playground. "Starting La Sala Femme was about freeing myself-from an abusive relationship and an oppressive workplace-and cocreating spaces of joy with and for my community," said Agosto. "I... we are always fighting to exist," she paused and then continued, "can we build spaces where we can be ourselves while being seen, celebrated, and paid to create?" From the belly of this subjugated questioning, a triumphant "yes" has emerged in the form of La Sala Femme. Two years of creative foundation building in nearby Hartford has produced a groundswell of admiration and demand for the quarterly gathering space, across the state. Agosto's decision for a first tour stop outside of Hartford in New Haven was informed by the deep connection between the sibling cities' Black and POC artists, healers, and community organizers.

Undeterred by an inability to gather as planned, New Haven's introduction to La Sala Femme will be livestreamed Saturday, May 16 at 9PM. Admission to the unique offering is free with advance registration. Donations to New Haven Mutual Aid (organized by CT CORE) are encouraged, though not required.

For more information, visit Longwharf.org or call (203) 772-8242





