Chain Theatre Launches Chain Links Theatre Academy

Chain Theatre is launching new youth performance and writing program for ages 6+ with a roster of experienced teachers and theatre artists. Their after school classes not only teach performance skills, but also seek to unlock their students' creativity by allowing them the space to author their own stories for the stage. You won't see Mary Poppins or Peter Pan, and almost certainly no princesses will be asked to kiss any frogs during their end-of-term performances. These will be 100% original student-generated works, made under the guidance of their talented teaching artist. Their kids are the most creative people they know-now they have a stage to tell their stories!

Join them Oct. 4th - December 12th for single day or multi-day classes. Following this 9 week program an in-person performance will be held on their Mainstage Theatre. All performances will be live-streamed for family and friends and every student will receive a recording.

FULL DETAILS AND REGISTRATION: https://www.chainlinkstheatreacademy.org/

COVID PROTOCOL

The Chain Theatre continues to follow all New York City and State health and safety mandates regarding Covid-19. All participants and patrons 12+ must show proof of vaccination. Masks are to be worn when not performing. All teachers, staff, and special guests are fully vaccinated. For further COVID Protocols visit: https://www.chainlinkstheatreacademy.org/covid-19