Cellist Sophia Bacelar and Dancer Megan Myers to Make Their Debut as FEMAURA at GatherNYC

Cellist Sophia Bacelar and dancer Megan Myers make their official debut as FEMAURA this coming Sunday, December 22, 2019, on GatherNYC's 11:00 AM concert series. The duo steps in on short notice to replace cellist Astrid Schween.

Presenting music from Bach to tango and more, the duo brings their electrifying collaboration to the SubCulture stage:

FEMAURA

Sunday, December 22, 2019

GatherNYC

SubCulture

45 Bleecker Street, Downstairs

New York NY 10012

Doors: 10:30am

Concert: 11am-12pm

J.S. BACH Suite No. 1

PIAZZOLLA Le Grand Tango

PIAZZOLA Oblivion

ROGELIO HUGUET Y TAGELL Flamenco

Tickets: $20 (coffee and pastries included)

Children under 12 are welcome and admission is complimentary

Tickets are available through:

http://subculturenewyork.com/gathernyc/

FEMAURA

Created by cellist Sophia Bacelar, FEMAURA is a marriage of the words "femme," "femur", and "aura". It is a modern merging of two art forms, dance and music, by Bacelar and dancer Megan Myers. Together, the combined art genres form one language, fluidly and passionately communicating the essence of the works performed.

The meaning of FEMAURA originates from the following: the femur, the strongest bone in the body-five times stronger than steel-evokes feminine strength. An aura* is a distinctive atmosphere surrounding a given source: an energy field that is held to emanate from a living being. FEMAURA is a contemporary take on traditional performance and represents the fearlessness of the strong, independent, 21st woman who boldly and confidently breaks rules. By merging into a single artistic venture, the two artists strive to combine the strongest elements of music and dance, providing audiences with a fresh perspective of each work performed. www.duofemaura.com/

Sophia Bacelar, Cellist



Passionate, innovative and fearless, Cuban-Chinese-American cellist Sophia Bacelar is acclaimed for her expressivity, musicianship and collaborative spirit as a soloist and recitalist. She has performed in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Great Britain, Spain, Portugal, Liechtenstein, Sweden, Canada, Chile, and Israel, and has appeared at such renowned venues as New York's Carnegie Hall, Germany's Berliner Philharmonie, Switzerland's Tonhalle Zürich and Victoria Hall, France's Le Théâtre des Champs-Élysées and Cité de la Musique, and Israel's Tel Aviv Museum of Art, among others.

In recent seasons Bacelar has made debuts as a soloist at renowned venues and on series such as The Dame Myra Hess Series in Chicago, The Berliner Philharmonie and The Tonhalle Zürich. She made her Medici.tv debut in a series of six concerts broadcast from the auditorium of La Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris as a laureate of French cellist Gautier Capuçon's prestigious "Classe d'Excellence de Violoncelle" and has had performances broadcast by WQXR, Radio France, and WFMT.

Bacelar is a laureate of several international competitions, including 2nd Prize at the Berliner International Competition (2017), and 2nd Prize at the Janigro International Competition (2016). She has been honored to have been dressed by fine jewelers Harry Winston and by Pomellato for musical events and performances.

A GEWA Official Artist, Sophia Bacelar was accepted to The Juilliard School at age 10, where she studied with Minhye Clara Kim for six years. Since age 12, she has worked with collaborative pianist Noreen Polera. After graduating high school at age 15, Bacelar went on to further her studies with Philippe Muller at Le Conservatoire National Supérieur de Paris, completing her bachelor's degree two years later. During the 2016-17 season, Bacelar furthered her craft under the mentorship of Gautier Capuçon in his "Classe d'Excellence de Violoncelle" at La Fondation Louis Vuitton (Paris), and subsequently pursued her graduate studies at the Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler Berlin under the tutelage of Nicolas Altstaedt. Currently enrolled in the prestigious Artist Diploma program at The Juilliard School, Bacelar is the recipient of a Celia Ascher Fellowship under the mentorship of Joel Krosnick and Minhye Clara Kim. Musical mentors include late cellist Bernard Greenhouse of the Beaux Arts Trio, with whom she studied privately. www.sophiabacelar.com

Megan Myers, Dancer

A recent graduate of the prestigious Juilliard School, dancer Megan Myers has performed on the Guggenheim Museum's "Works and Process" series, with Choreographer and 2017-18 MetLiveArts Artist in Residence Andrea Miller of Gallim in the premiere of Stone Skipping at The Metropolitan Museum of Arts' Temple of Dendur, with The Francesca Harper Project, and apprenticed with Chicago's Hubbard Street 2, where she performed with The Chicago Symphony and Civic Orchestras and at The Harris Theater for Music and Dance.

She has performed works by choreographers including Helen Simoneau, Kate Skarpatowska, Roy Assaf, Stephanie Batten Bland, Richard Alston, Merce Cunningham, Brian Brooks, Kyle Abraham, Emily Molnar, Beatrice Capote, Alice Klock, Terence Marling, and Bryan Arias.

A collaborator on dance films and New York Fashion Week presentations for brands including Morgane Le Fay and KES that brought recognition from

Vogue, Myers has choreographed and performed in events for The Rainbow Room and The University Club. She has been featured in a music video for the artist HENRI produced by WeAreKabinnet Productions, and in a short film for WeWork.

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, in addition to her studies at Juilliard, Myers has attended dance intensives with Jacob's Pillow, Movement Invention Project, Batsheva Dance Company, Anouk Van Dijik, Riley Watts, and Emmanuel Gat. While at The Juilliard School, Myers studied under the direction of Lawrence Rhodes, Taryn Kaschock Russell, and Alicia Graf Mack where she was a recipient of a Gluck Community Service Fellowship, and toured around New York performing in hospitals, nursing homes, and community centers. During her senior year, Myers worked with The Pina Bausch Foundation and Silvia Farias Heredia to perform a solo from Bausch's Vollmond for her graduation concert.

Myers also participated in community outreach while in Chicago that brought performances and workshops to students in the Chicago public schools.

www.instagram.com/meganmyers_/





