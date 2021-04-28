Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celeste Holm: Rare Estate Sale Supporting The Actor's Fund

April 28th at 10am

Apr. 28, 2021  
Celebrate the legendary Celeste Holm, own a piece of Broadway and Hollywood history, and support The Actor's Fund!


Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers will hold its inaugural Stage & Screen auction on Wednesday, April 28 at 10am.

The Celeste Holm Collection, lovingly curated by her husband, Frank Basile, will be auctioned with proceeds supporting The Actor's Fund.

Best known for her roles on Broadway in Oklahoma!, Bloomer Girl, Affairs of State,
The King and I, and in film classics as Gentleman's Agreement, All About Eve, The Tender Trap and High Society, Ms. Holm amassed an indelible collection of memorabilia, awards, and artifacts during entertainment's Golden Age from the late 1930s through the mid 1950s, and beyond, and hand curated treasures up for auction include scripts, letters, photographs, furnishings, costumes, jewelry, awards, and much more.

Collectors and fans around the world are invited to participate digitally in this
celebration of Celeste Holm, and landmark live auction event supporting
The Actor's Fund!

Interested bidders can view the auction catalogue and place bids online now!

Click HERE for more info!


