Celebrate Two Years with Stage Mag - Create Interactive Show Programs with BroadwayWorld

Since BroadwayWorld launched Stage Mag two years ago, thousands of theaters around the world have enjoyed the convenience of creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions. With Stage Mag, you're in control to create your very own show program, complete with traditional features like cover art, cast and creative team details, as well as cutting-edge extras that you'll find nowhere else!

Our free program builder can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code. Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. It's the full-on 21st century digital mobile first program experience the theatre world has been clamoring for.

Read on to learn how to use these features that Stage Mag can provide for your production!

Build Your Program

Build your program from scratch or with a template! Working with a licensing house? BroadwayWorld is a proud partner with Playscripts, offering exclusive Digital Marketing packages. Start by adding your production's name and uploading your keyart. Then plug in your theatre company's social media channels with easy follow buttons for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and more!

Title Page

Next fill in your production details, including any writers, directors, producers, and lead actors.

Cast Bios & Headshots

Add your cast's and creative team's bios with multiple layout options for your ease. Don't feel like dealing with all of those cast emails and attachements? Have your cast self-submit their photos and bios themselves!

Multi Media

Make your program living, breathing and interactive with cast photos, videos, and social media embeds, sharing your rehearsal process, fun behind-the-scenes moments, shout-outs from stars, and more!

Song List

Conveniently list all the musical numbers or scenes in your company's production, including characters in each scene, creative credits, and more.

Donors & Ads

Complete your Stage Mag with easy-to-use templates to highlight donors, including photos and logos.

Custom Pages

Still looking to add more? Add as many custom pages as you'd like to your Stage Mag - including a page pulling in articles from BroadwayWorld all about your production!

Need to put in an alert for understudies or day-of cast changes? Add a special "At This Performance" page to notify your audience.

How can I share my Stage Mag?

Every Stage Mag can be shared in three ways. You get a free QR code which can be printed on a lobby sign, included on a paper or embedded on a stream. You also get a link to your Stage Mag that can be shared to ticket purchasers (or publicly to help sell tickets). Lastly, each Stage Mag comes with a 5 digit 'short code' for easy sharing.

Looking for a classic program? Print-friendly full color PDF output is available for quick and easy printing at any local printer, further supporting small businesses in theatre communities.

Take a look at Stage Mags from schools across the country!

More Features!

Looking to poll your audience? You're in luck, because BroadwayWorld has developed a quick and easy way for you to receive immediate feedback. Simply add a Quick Poll to the end of your Stage Mag and gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience or pose questions about your show!

Want to hear from your audience? Accept messages for the cast and crew with a guestbook in your Stage Mag.

Audiences will appreciate convenient features like 'Theater Mode' which puts your Stage Mag into dark mode for situations where the bright screen can be a distraction, such as a dark theater, and ability to adjust font size for optimum viewing. Plus, make sure your interactive program is accessible for all audience members by turning on accessibility options to make it even easier to view!

Plus, gain valuable real-time stats on number of program viewers, and ad clicks, email exports, and much more. Built for today, and to help accelerate audience growth, theatres may use the programs to cultivate social and email followings, engage more deeply, and meaningfully with customers, and market to both current and future ticket buyers.

With collaboration tools built right in, Stage Mag enables productions to distribute secure links for cast members, creatives, and more to easily submit up-to-date bios, headshots, and social media links, making it the perfect tool for busy educators, volunteers, company managers, and more!

To get started on your very own Stage Mag, visit stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Stay in the know about all of Stage Mag's latest updates here.