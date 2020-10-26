Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate National Pumpkin Day with These Fan-Made Broadway Jack-O'-Lanterns!

Article Pixel

Our readers shared with us their amazing Broadway pumpkin creations!

Oct. 26, 2020  

October 26 marks National Pumpkin Day and we asked our readers to share their incredible creations with us over the weekend!

Check out their amazing carvings from Beetlejuice and Hamilton to Fun Home and Little Shop of Horrors and so many more!

While you're at it, make sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!

BNM Spirit Week - BMN PHAN Art Tuesday! Calling all BNM PHAN Artists! Have you ever drawn Bronson or created something for him? Or maybe you know someone that has. If so, please encourage them to participate on this day, so that we may fully appreciate all the BNM works of art! I am by no means an artist, however, I do enjoy the challenge of carving an image into a pumpkin. Therefore, I present my Bronson Phantom Pumpkin. ??(·}·)? #bwwpumpkinday2020 #bnmspiritweek #bronsonnorrismurphy #phanart #phanartist #pumpkincarving #halloween #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #phantomphans #phantom #poto #phantomtour #phantomustour #loveneverdies #loveneverdiestour #loveneverdiesustour #broadway #theater #musicals #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #legophantom

A post shared by Lego Phantom (@legophantom) on Oct 13, 2020 at 12:07am PDT


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You