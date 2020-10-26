Celebrate National Pumpkin Day with These Fan-Made Broadway Jack-O'-Lanterns!
Our readers shared with us their amazing Broadway pumpkin creations!
October 26 marks National Pumpkin Day and we asked our readers to share their incredible creations with us over the weekend!
Check out their amazing carvings from Beetlejuice and Hamilton to Fun Home and Little Shop of Horrors and so many more!
Bringing back this favorite in hopes to show it off for Broadway World's #BWWPumpkinDay2020. Whatever they offer you, DON'T FEED THE PLANTS! #littleshop #littleshopofhorrors #littleshopofhorrorsmusical #suddenlyseymour #audrey2 #audreytwo #somewherethatsgreen #pumpkin #pumpkins #pumpkincarving #carvedpumpkin #jackolantern #halloween #halloweendecor #happyhalloween #fall #falldecor #autumn #autumnvibes #spookyseason #spooky #spookyart
A post shared by Ryan Stajmiger (@staj_o_lanterns) on Oct 23, 2020 at 9:43am PDT
??✨Changing my Major to Joan✨?? AHH FUN HOME PUMPKIN This was a very fun project. I loove Fun Home and I loove Halloween?? . . . #bwwpumpkinday2020 #Halloween #pumpkin #pumpkincarving #funhome #funhomemusical #fall #autumn #funhomepumpkin
A post shared by Liyah (@artzecirp) on Oct 4, 2020 at 5:59pm PDT
BNM Spirit Week - BMN PHAN Art Tuesday! Calling all BNM PHAN Artists! Have you ever drawn Bronson or created something for him? Or maybe you know someone that has. If so, please encourage them to participate on this day, so that we may fully appreciate all the BNM works of art! I am by no means an artist, however, I do enjoy the challenge of carving an image into a pumpkin. Therefore, I present my Bronson Phantom Pumpkin. ??(·}·)? #bwwpumpkinday2020 #bnmspiritweek #bronsonnorrismurphy #phanart #phanartist #pumpkincarving #halloween #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #phantomphans #phantom #poto #phantomtour #phantomustour #loveneverdies #loveneverdiestour #loveneverdiesustour #broadway #theater #musicals #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #legophantom
A post shared by Lego Phantom (@legophantom) on Oct 13, 2020 at 12:07am PDT
My Beetlejuice: the Musical pumpkin for #bwwpumpkinday2020. It's not done yet but I hope it looks good.
A post shared by @ my_life_is_a_dark_room on Oct 25, 2020 at 2:50pm PDT
This Halloween I am not throwing away my shot. ?#halloween #hamilton #pumkincarving #boo #bwwpumpkinday2020
A post shared by Ethan Stokes (@dreamstokeskid) on Oct 22, 2020 at 6:22pm PDT
#bwwpumpkinday2020 Here are my 10 best Broadway-affiliated pumpkins so far! Enjoy! @officialbroadwayworld @williamhornby
A post shared by PumpKing ? (@williamcarvespumpkins) on Oct 24, 2020 at 4:09pm PDT
AWESOME, WOW! I think this turned out pretty good! Happy Hamilween! ?⭐️ #hamilton #BWWPumpkinDay2020
A post shared by Kaitlyn DiSalvio (@kndisalvio) on Oct 28, 2018 at 6:04pm PDT
"I didn't ask to be a half-blood" Happy early Halloween friends! Stay safe and spooky ?? @officialbroadwayworld #bwwpumpkinday2020 #thelightningthiefmusical
A post shared by The Theater Talk (@thetheater_talk) on Oct 25, 2020 at 4:43pm PDT
