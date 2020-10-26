Celebrate National Pumpkin Day with These Fan-Made Broadway Jack-O'-Lanterns!

Our readers shared with us their amazing Broadway pumpkin creations!

October 26 marks National Pumpkin Day and we asked our readers to share their incredible creations with us over the weekend!

Check out their amazing carvings from Beetlejuice and Hamilton to Fun Home and Little Shop of Horrors and so many more!

While you're at it, make sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You